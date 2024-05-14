Lewis Hamilton versus Max Verstappen in the same team wouldn’t be “fireworks”, it would be a “party”, and Ferrari can expect similar when the Briton partners Charles Leclerc next season.

Hamilton broke the internet in February when he announced that after 12 seasons and six World titles with Mercedes, he’d be joining Ferrari in 2025.

‘And you usually don’t have that with those types of drivers’

In what is likely to be his final Formula 1 move, the Briton will partner Leclerc after signing a multi-year contract with the Italian stable.

That all but puts an end to Hamilton and Verstappen ever racing for the same team given the Dutchman has a long-term Red Bull contract.

It’s one though, that Toto Wolff at least wants him to break to head to Mercedes but if Verstappen were to leave Red Bull, Dutch pundit Tom Coronel says he should “100 per cent” join Ferrari.

That, a purely hopeful suggestion on the part of Coronel, would create more than just fireworks, there’d be a party.

“If Fred Vasseur manages to put Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the same car, in the same team, then I don’t have to explain it to you,” he told RacingNews365.

“It won’t be a bit of fireworks, it will just be a party.

“Hamilton-Verstappen, Leclerc-Verstappen, it doesn’t matter. These would be two top drivers that you have in your team.

“But there has to be respect for each other. And you usually don’t have that with those types of drivers.

“We saw it with [Alain] Prost and [Ayrton] Senna. We have even seen it with Nico Rosberg and Hamilton, they also drove each other off the track.”

But while it would be a nightmare for Vasseur as Ferrari’s team principal to manage, he would be exalted by fans.

“You create stress, but when those two come together… Then Fred Vasseur is bigger than the Pope for me,” Coronel added.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen points and wins rankings

👉F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

👉F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

Who is F1’s GOAT: Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen?

Should Hamilton and Verstappen ever team up together in Formula 1, F1 expert Ruud Dimmers believes that would decide the GOAT battle.

Although Hamilton’s numbers are still comfortably ahead of Verstappen’s the 26-year-old is closing – and fast.

Up to 58 Grands Prix wins and three World titles compared to Hamilton’s 103 and seven, Verstappen will – barring disaster – undoubtedly add to that tally this season.

“It’s about being the best and wanting to win,” Dimmers said. “Who is ultimately the GOAT.

“When Lewis Hamilton drives it home, that discussion is closed once and for all. Then you no longer have to talk about Senna or Schumacher. If you can beat a seven-time world champion with ease…”

But at 26 years of age versus 39, it begs the question would Verstappen beating Hamilton today be considered a fair fight.

Dimmer responded: “If you now put Hamilton next to Verstappen, there will also be a load of new energy and motivation. That will result in an extra tenth.

Read next: ‘Biggest’ 2025 driver changes predicted with shock moves for Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas