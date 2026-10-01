Lewis Hamilton is hoping that Formula 1 concludes the 2026 season in the Middle East, as a final decision looms.

Hamilton made it clear that he still wants an F1 2026 Middle East finale, adding that “things seem okay out there” from what he understands. Hamilton also questioned the mooted backup plan of ending the season at Imola. Hamilton’s stance on the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs clashes with Max Verstappen’s, who is cautious about sticking to the current calendar.

Lewis Hamilton wants F1 2026 Middle East finale

Formula 1 has not raced in the region this year due to the ongoing conflict. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled, the former rescheduled to take place this week at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit.

However, Formula 1 has a new decision to make on the fate of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs, currently slated to run in November and December respectively to bring the curtain down on F1 2026.

Motorsport events of various levels, planned to run in the Middle East, have all been cancelled this year. Formula 1 is quickly approaching its already-delayed deadline, as a mid-October decision looms.

Hamilton wants to go ahead as planned.

“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” he declared to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“From what I’ve read, things seem okay out there.

“But I don’t have all the information, so I don’t know what the risk levels are.

“I trust in Stefano [Domenicali] to make the right decision for the sport. But I do hope that we get to go there.”

Domenicali, Formula 1’s president and CEO, recently hinted at F1 2026 ending in Imola, should the sport be forced into a Plan B situation.

That would mean a second home race for Hamilton’s Ferrari team. The series last raced at Imola in 2025 for the final Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Hamilton, a bit like the weather, is cold on that idea.

“Finishing in winter, in Imola, might not be the best of weather-wise!

“It’s a beautiful track, but it’s not a track that we’re going to be doing any overtaking in.

“And the more races for me, the better.”

Hamilton’s stance counters that of former title rival Verstappen. The Dutchman is uneasy with the idea of going racing in the Middle East.

“Normally I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. But, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn’t go,” he told ViaPlay.

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“Then, it doesn’t matter if you have a contract or not, I think. But it’s not up to me.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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