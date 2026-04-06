Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton renewing his criticism of F1 pundits as David Coulthard rules out the prospect of the FIA intervening to prevent Max Verstappen from quitting.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Lewis Hamilton renews criticism of F1 pundits

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton says he still sees “certain individuals” who haven’t “had anywhere near the success I’ve had” speaking negatively against him in the media.

It comes after he hit back at the likes of Nico Rosberg and Ralf Schumacher at the end of 2025.

Hamilton has enjoyed a solid start to his second season with Ferrari in F1 2026, claiming his first podium finish in red in China.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton lands ‘not on my level’ retort as Rosberg among retirement talkers

David Coulthard doubts FIA intervention over Max Verstappen quit threats

Former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard does not believe the FIA will intervene to stop Max Verstappen quitting Formula 1.

Verstappen has been a fierce critic of the F1 2026 rules, warning at the Japanese Grand Prix that the regulations could end up driving him away from the sport.

The four-time world champion, who has made no secret of his desire to try other forms of motorsport, will participate in the Nurburgring 24 hours next month.

Read more: David Coulthard plays down FIA response as Max Verstappen exit talk grows

Daniel Ricciardo finally addresses Red Bull ‘regret’ theory

Daniel Ricciardo fears his F1 career may have “ended even quicker” if he had opted to remain at Red Bull beyond 2018 and found himself “obliterated” by Max Verstappen.

And he has denied that he was “running from a fight” when he opted to join Renault for the 2019 season.

Ricciardo claimed all but one of his eight career victories with Red Bull between 2014-18 before spells with Renault, McLaren and Racing Bulls.

Read more: Red Bull regret? Daniel Ricciardo admits Verstappen might have ‘obliterated me’

Honda reveals vibration issue worsens with Aston Martin AMR26

Honda has revealed that its engine vibration issue is worse on track with the Aston Martin AMR26 than it is on the dyno.

Aston Martin and Honda have been blighted by severe engine vibrations at the start of F1 2026, with Fernando Alonso spotted removing his hands from the steering wheel on occasion.

The manufacturer saw promising signs with a fix to the problem at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, but opted against running the remedy in qualifying and the race due to reliability concerns.

Read more: Honda admits Aston Martin AMR26 worsens engine vibration issues

Why overtaking should not be overlooked in proposed F1 2026 rule changes

Refinements to the F1 2026 regulations will be discussed in a meeting between the FIA, FOM and the teams this week.

It comes after the FIA admitted after the Japanese Grand Prix that the increased closing speeds of the F1 2026 cars contributed to Oliver Bearman’s accident at Suzuka.

Tweaks to qualifying are expected to be high on the agenda, but PlanetF1.com’s Henry Valantine says the racing spectacle should not be an afterthought in any proposed changes.

Read more: Formula 1 risks repeating past mistakes with F1 2026 rule tweaks