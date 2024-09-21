Lewis Hamilton tells Max Verstappen to ignore FIA penalty after silent treatment

Lewis Hamilton has slammed the FIA’s decision to punish Max Verstappen for swearing as a “joke” after the Red Bull driver kept his answers short and sweet following Singapore Grand Prix qualifying.

And he has advised his F1 2021 title rival to refuse to serve his punishment, claiming “I certainly wouldn’t be doing it.”

Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris leap to Max Verstappen’s defence after swearing row

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for a clampdown on F1 drivers swearing, insisting “we have to differentiate between our sport and rap music.”

Verstappen became the first driver to fall foul of the clampdown after describing his car as “f****d” in Thursday’s drivers’ press conference at the Marina Bay circuit.

The reigning three-time World Champion was punished for the offence on Friday, with the FIA requiring Verstappen to undertake “some work of public interest,” which is yet to be defined.

F1’s biggest fines and most memorable team radio rants

👉 The eight most expensive penalties in F1 history: Which team has paid the largest amount?

👉 Memorable meltdowns and temper tantrums: Five drivers who lost their cool on team radio

After commenting that he had “no words” for the punishment after Friday, Verstappen kept his answers short and sweet for much of the press conference on Saturday in Singapore, where he qualified second to McLaren driver and F1 2024 title rival Lando Norris.

Asked at one stage to pinpoint what he had changed on his Red Bull overnight after a troubled Friday, he said: “A lot.”

Asked if he could elaborate on his original answer, Verstappen replied: “No. I might get fined or get an extra day [of community work].”

Verstappen simply commented “maybe” when asked if he is confident about the race pace of his Red Bull, before reassuring press conference host Tom Clarkson that his behaviour was nothing personal against him.

Later, Verstappen remarked that he would “prefer if you ask these questions outside the room” before issuing a “no comment” when asked if he had concerns that his conduct in the post-qualifying press conference could trigger a further punishment.

The 26-year-old was then asked how long he plans to avoid giving answers in the FIA press conferences, responding: “I’m answering, just not a lot. Problem with my voice.”

After the press conference was declared over, Verstappen was surrounded by reporters in the Singapore Grand Prix paddock as the Red Bull driver held an impromptu press gathering outside.

Sitting alongside Verstappen in the FIA conference, both Hamilton and Norris offered their support to Verstappen, with the Mercedes driver particularly strong on the matter.

“He deserved it. Foul language,” Norris joked when asked about Verstappen’s punishment, before adding: “I think it’s pretty unfair, I don’t agree with any of it.”

Hamilton said: “I think it’s a bit of a joke, to be honest. This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made.

“I certainly wouldn’t be doing it [serving the punishment] and I hope Max doesn’t do it.”

Hamilton’s comments come after he took exception to Ben Sulayem’s comments, suggesting there was a “racial element” to the FIA president’s remarks.

He told reporters in Singapore on Thursday: “I’m sure if you say there’s penalties for it, people will stop it.

“I don’t know whether that’s something that’s needed, but I definitely think there is a little bit too much of it.

“And then just with what he said, I don’t like how he’s expressed it.

“Saying that, rappers, is very stereotypical. And think about most rappers are black, so that really kind of points it towards and it says we’re not like them.

“So I think those are the wrong choice of words and there’s a racial element there, but I agree with the fact that I think [it needs] cleaning up a little bit.”

Read next: Dejected Daniel Ricciardo responds to ‘all the s**t going on’ as Red Bull rumors swirl