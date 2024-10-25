Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen “for so long” has gotten away with moves like those on Lando Norris in Austin and something needs to change.

Verstappen at the United States GP was able put a stop to Norris chipping away at his Drivers’ Championship lead, extending the gap to 57 points in what was an eventful Grand Prix as Verstappen and Norris battled it out for the final spot on the podium in a race which Ferrari dominated.

Lewis Hamilton ‘experienced it many times with Max’

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Norris launched from pole with Verstappen joining him on the front row, and up the hill into Turn 1, Verstappen sent it down the inside as both title protagonists went wide, gifting a clear route through into the lead for eventual winner Charles Leclerc. The stewards did not intervene.

A fresh battle arrived late in the race as Norris harried Verstappen for P3. Norris looked to go around the outside at Turn 12, but both drivers took to the run-off, Norris returning to the track ahead with McLaren confident the position was his. The stewards disagreed and issued a five-second penalty to Norris, one which would cost him that podium spot and crucial points to Verstappen.

And ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton, who found himself in an epic title rivalry with Verstappen in 2021, was asked for his verdict on the Verstappen v Norris controversy.

Put to him that a grey area has been exposed in the F1 driving guidelines by that Verstappen and Norris US GP duel, Hamilton replied to the media, including PlanetF1.com: “I mean, it’s always been a grey area. That’s why he’s got away with it for so long.

“They probably need to make some adjustments for sure.

“Also, we do have inconsistencies weekend in, weekend out, obviously, depending on which stewards are there.

“And as a sport, we do need to level up on all areas. We look at like other global sports, they have full-time refs for example, and I’m sure that wouldn’t be a bad thing for our sport.

“But, yeah, you shouldn’t be able to… I mean, I experienced it many times with Max and you shouldn’t be able to just launch the car up the inside over your head and then go off and still hold your position.”

It’s time to do the maths on the F1 2024 title battle

👉 The ultimate F1 2024 title calculator: Are Lando Norris first World Championship hopes over?

👉 Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

But, in the opinion of ex-F1 driver turned pundit Anthony Davidson, it is time for rivals to take it upon themselves to get tougher with Verstappen in combat, as the US GP suggested that Verstappen “is still the master out there”.

“I need to see someone dominating him, not just in terms of speed, I need to see someone dominating him in terms of race craft and becoming that master,” Davidson added when speaking to PlanetF1.com.

“Because Max, he’s there. He’s got the confidence, he’s a triple world champion, on the way to his fourth, and you see this air of confidence around him which naturally you think: ‘Yeah, that’s a World Champion.’

“I need to see other people really starting to be the one bullying him around a bit more on track.”

Read next: McLaren lodge right of review regarding Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty