Lewis Hamilton said he could only “laugh” about the performance advantage which Max Verstappen enjoyed over him in certain corners at the Hungaroring, though their battle ended with a crash.

The last of the leading trio to pit, Max Verstappen found himself in combat with his former title rival, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, as he looked to set back off after the McLarens, but Hamilton was staying firm in his defence.

Lewis Hamilton thinks Max Verstappen crash ‘racing incident’

Hamilton making his second pit stop brought a pause to this battle, though it was resumed in the final stint as Verstappen again went on the attack against Hamilton. This time, it ended in contact, Verstappen lunging down the inside at Turn 1 and briefly sent airborne as he clipped the front-right wheel of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Verstappen was ultimately classified P5, while Hamilton completed the podium, though the stewards are investigating the collision. Hamilton believes it was a “racing incident”.

Asked how nerve-wracking that Verstappen battle was, Hamilton replied: “It’s not nerve-wracking. I think when you see the pace at which they close the gap in certain corners, you just laugh to yourself, because it’s not something I can do. Particularly in the last sector, they were very, very strong. Same as the McLarens.

“I mean, I saw him coming from a long way back and he was able to brake a lot later than me, but he sent it up the inside, I stayed still and he clipped the wheel and went over. So I think a racing incident.”

Hamilton reiterated that Mercedes lacked the pace of McLaren and Red Bull, but were able to stay in the fight, with his third podium finish in the last four races the reward.

“The team has done a great job to continue on with pushing this car,” said Hamilton.

“Ultimately, we didn’t have the pace of the McLarens, or did we have the pace of the Red Bulls, but we just were able to hold on at the beginning of the race.

“It was very, very tough to hold on. Make those tyres last. And obviously the close battle we had at the end was a bit hair-raising. But that’s motor racing. So I’m really happy and grateful for the points.”

That Hungary P3 notched up Hamilton 200th Formula 1 podium.

