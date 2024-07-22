Cameras caught Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shaking hands after the two World Champions collided during the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen locked up trying to move past the Mercedes driver heading into Turn 1 on Sunday while battling for the final podium position, and the rear tyre of the Red Bull tagged Hamilton’s front, launching Verstappen into the air before a heavy landing, with the reigning World Champion able to carry on before reaching the chequered flag fifth.

Verstappen had claimed Hamilton moved under braking while defending third place, but it was the Red Bull driver that was called to the stewards after the race under investigation for causing a collision.

With Hamilton also presenting a case, the stewards noted the Mercedes driver believed the tangle between the two to be a racing incident, and when the two drivers came across each other in the media pen, Hamilton tapped Verstappen on the shoulder, the two shook hands and Verstappen was heard saying to Hamilton “we’ll speak after”, in a moment of respect between the 2021 title rivals.

It was ultimately a difficult afternoon for the reigning World Champion, who has now gone three races without a victory for the first time since the tail end of his first title-winning season in 2021.

Verstappen doubled down in his belief that Hamilton adjusted his course under braking, however, which went some way towards explaining his late lock-up at the Hungaroring.

“I got a lot of s**t thrown at me in Austria where people said I was moving under the braking, blah, blah, blah,” Verstappen said after the race.

“I positioned my car in the initial movement and then I kept it straight.

“But today, under braking, he just kept turning to the right. That’s why I also locked up because I was, of course, going for the move, but I saw the car on the outside just kept coming at me.

“Otherwise, we would have crashed already before that. I had to try and stop the car and that’s why I had to lock up.”

Verstappen saw his World Championship lead cut to 76 points on Sunday, with Lando Norris having taking second place behind team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

