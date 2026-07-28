Untelevised team radio footage from the Hungarian Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Lewis Hamilton apologised to Ferrari after being caught out by Max Verstappen’s overtake at Turn 1.

Hamilton finished a disappointing fifth in Budapest as Verstappen came home second behind the race-winning McLaren of Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton team radio emerges after Max Verstappen overtake

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Verstappen got ahead of the Ferraris of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on the opening lap before the Ferrari driver performed an undercut with his first pit stop on Lap 13.

Red Bull responded a lap later, with Verstappen rejoining marginally behind Hamilton.

Verstappen repassed Hamilton on Lap 16 with a stunning late-braking move into Turn 1, muscling his way ahead of the Ferrari.

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Untelevised team radio from Sunday’s race has revealed how Hamilton admitted to his team that he had failed to anticipate Verstappen’s move.

After pulling off the undercut, Hamilton and race engineer Carlo Santi are heard congratulating each other on a job well done.

The exchange on Lap 15 went as follows:

Hamilton: “Great job, guys.”

Santi: “Good job, Lewis.”

Hamilton: “Did you add wing?”

A lap later, Verstappen makes his move at Turn 1, leading to Hamilton’s admission over team radio.

Hamilton: “Ah, I couldn’t see him coming, guys.”

After following Verstappen for a couple of laps, Hamilton makes an observation of the weakness of the Red Bull on Lap 19.

Hamilton: “He’s got no power in the straights.”

A lap later, Hamilton apologises to Ferrari for being overtaken by Verstappen.

Hamilton: “Sorry to lose that position, man.”

Meanwhile, in an exchange that made the broadcast, Verstappen is heard accusing Hamilton of moving under braking as he made a late attempt to block the Red Bull.

Verstappen was initially unhappy to be undercut by Hamilton before receiving the praise of his race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, for winning the position back.

The full exchange after Verstappen rejoined behind Hamilton went as follows:

Verstappen: “Yeah, what’s the f**king point of this? Why not stay out? My God…”

Lambiase: “Well, that was quite special!”

Verstappen: “I don’t want to complain, but that was again moving under braking. I mean, it’s nice action but it’s not right.”

The overtake came after Hamilton and Verstappen brushed wheels at Turn 3 on the opening lap.

Verstappen said on that occasion: “Check my tyre.”

Lambiase replied: “All OK, Max.”

After losing third place to Verstappen at Turn 3, Hamilton tried his luck around the outside of the long right-hander of Turn 5 with the pair once again making minor contact.

Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets of his move on Hamilton in the post-race press conference: “I saw the opportunity as my only one and I just went for it.

“We were good on the brakes so that helped, but it was all under control.”

Hamilton did not comment when asked by PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race about his contact with Verstappen.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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