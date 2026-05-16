Jenson Button believes that no racer is spared from “insecurities” creeping in, not even Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Button said the same thing for seven-time world champion and F1 icon Michael Schumacher, as he pointed to a refreshing openness on the topic from reigning world champion Lando Norris over recent years.

Jenson Button discusses Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen insecurities

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Button reached the Formula 1 summit as world champion in 2009 as part of the legendary Brawn GP underdog story.

Yet, despite being a world champion, and winner of 15 grands prix, Button says all racers carry a shared drawback.

That includes, says Button, the most successful Formula 1 driver of all-time, his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

“As drivers, we’re flawed. We are insecure,” said Button on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“That’ll go for any driver. When I heard Lewis Hamilton on the radio last year in the Ferrari, when he asks a question, and they don’t come back to him, and he’s like, ‘Have I done something wrong?’ It’s like, you’re a seven-time world champion. The confidence you should have is out of this world.

“But, you know, insecurities creep in.”

Button said he has seen many drivers with the necessary talent “fail” because they are “in a really dark place” mentally.

He therefore praised the approach of Lando Norris, who has not shied away from being open about his past struggles with mental health.

“You forget what you’ve achieved, and you just think about that last session,” said Button. “You’re like, ‘I’m not good enough. I was two tenths behind my teammate.’

“It’s crazy, and the pressure you put yourself under, it’s enormous.

“That’s why you see so many drivers fail in the sport. Even though they have the talent, mentally, they’re just in a really dark place.

“I’ve heard it from many drivers.

“We think of it as a weakness, so we don’t talk about it. And that’s what amazed me with Lando, the way he’s been outspoken over the last couple of years on mental health. Really, really good, and I think that gives you a lot of strength.”

Button was asked whether he believes even Michael Schumacher – who sits alongside Hamilton as the sport’s only seven-time champions – also had these insecurities.

“Yes, I do,” he confirmed.

It was put to Button that Schumacher’s public persona was one of ‘great confidence.’

“Of course,” Button replied, before adding: “There’s certain riders in MotoGP that I’ve thought, ‘He comes across as a bit arrogant,’ but it’s not. They just don’t want to let anyone in.

“They know they have insecurities, and they don’t want to let people in, which is the biggest issue, because then you never get over those insecurities.”

Schumacher’s former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt recently revealed that the F1 icon’s public persona was just a front to protect the “shy” person that he was.

Todt also shared a story of Schumacher heading to Ferrari’s Fiorano test track for confirmation that he was still good enough.

Button was asked whether Max Verstappen, the driver regarded by many as the best of his generation, also battles insecurities.

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This is a driver who, last year, claimed that he would have had the title secured, and sooner, had he been driving the impressive McLaren MCL39.

“Yes. I still think there’s an insecurity there,” said Button of Verstappen.

Verstappen is in action this weekend at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, ahead of returning to F1 matters at the Canadian Grand Prix.

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