Jacques Villeneuve believes there has been a breakthrough in the relationship between rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Having been asked by Martin Brundle whether he thought Hamilton would be particularly bothered if he “hurt” Verstappen’s F1 2025 title push, Villeneuve suggested that Hamilton is “finally respecting” the Dutchman over his achievements in Formula 1.

Is Lewis Hamilton now ‘respecting’ Max Verstappen achievements?

Hamilton versus Verstappen has become one of the great all-time Formula 1 rivalries, one with a powerful backstory.

The duo went head-to-head in a gripping battle over the 2021 Drivers’ Championship.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi decider level on points, it was winner takes all, and after the actions of then race director Michael Masi sparked controversy, relating to a Safety Car restart, Verstappen drove on to victory.

With that, he became world champion for the first time, and denied Hamilton the record-breaking eighth title which he had looked on course to secure.

The Hamilton and Verstappen story gained a new chapter at the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix, where the now-Ferrari-shod Brit received a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in combat with his Red Bull rival.

Hamilton ultimately crossed the line in eighth, while Verstappen finished third, strengthening a remarkable comeback bid to win a fifth straight world championship.

Hamilton said the penalty was an example of “double standards” from the FIA, with Verstappen having left the track shortly before in their battle. A point his former sparring partner dismissed as the “same for everyone.”

Appearing on the Sky F1 podcast, Brundle asked 1997 World Champion Villeneuve whether he thought Hamilton would lose much sleep over the idea of damaging Verstappen’s quest to make it five titles in a row.

“I’ve got a question for Jacques,” said Brundle.

“I don’t think he would do it intentionally, because I don’t think he’s a dirty driver, but do you think Lewis would be that bothered if he hurt Max’s championship chances given 2021?”

“Personally, probably not,” Villeneuve replied.

Be that as it may, Villeneuve did suggest that a key breakthrough has been made when it comes to relations between the pair, which were stretched to the absolute extreme in a volatile 2021 season.

“But it looks to me that he’s finally respecting Max for what he’s achieving and the way he’s been winning race weekend after race weekend,” Villeneuve said of Hamilton.

“So I don’t think he’s as bothered as he would have been two years ago.”

With four grands prix and two sprints remaining in F1 2025, Verstappen is 36 points behind drivers’ championship leader Lando Norris.

