ZANDVOORT – Lewis Hamilton may be chasing a world title with a third different team, but he doesn’t believe Max Verstappen’s place among Formula 1’s greats will be tarnished if he only ever wins championships with Red Bull.

Verstappen and Red Bull have announced that the Dutchman would not only continue with the team next season, but that he had extended his contract by a further two years to 2030.

Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen staying with Red Bull

The announcement put an end to speculation that Verstappen could switch teams, or even quit the sport, due to an exit clause in his contract.

Instead, he’s not only committed to Red Bull for next season, but he’s extended through to 2030.

Verstappen reiterated his stance that he would be happy to see out his Formula 1 career with Red Bull, having entered the sport with Red Bull’s junior team, then known as Toro Rosso, in 2015 before stepping up to the senior team five races into his second season.

“We have won so much, and we have had so many incredible moments already together. And then, of course, with Laurent [Mekies] joining last year, I think from the start the relationship has been really, really good, very open and transparent,” Verstappen said of his new deal.

“And that’s why I think, from my side, to make up my mind was just about exactly that about the future, some strategic decisions as well within the team, and for me it feels absolutely right to continue here.

“And I always said, and I said this when Dietrich was still alive, I said my goal and target is to finish my career in this team, and I think we are, we’re getting closer to that. I mean, of course, there’s still a lot of years ahead, but that’s still the target.”

Should Verstappen see out the duration of his new deal, he would’ve been a Red Bull driver for 15 years.

That’s longer than Hamilton’s 12 years with Mercedes.

But it does raise the question of Verstappen’s place in Formula 1 history.

It has long been suggested that for a driver to book his place amongst the greats, he needs to have won world titles with two or more teams as Hamilton did with McLaren and Mercedes, and is now attempting with Ferrari.

That question was put to the Briton in the build-up to the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

“I don’t really have an opinion on that necessarily,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Zandvoort.

“I don’t know if it makes a huge difference.

“I think he’s with a great team. He’s been with them a long, long time. And I mean, they just keep going from strength to strength. It’s a really amazing place to be and to work clearly.”

“So when you look at the history of drivers that do move around, there’s some drivers that have moved a crazy amount, and sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad.

“But yeah, the easiest thing is always to stay where you are comfortable.

“That’s his choice, and it’s not a bad choice.”

More on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull announcement

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Max Verstappen makes key admission in F1 career decision

Verstappen, though, is not only continuing with Red Bull but he also extended for a further two seasons.

Asked if that was important for the sport, Hamilton replied: “Of course. How would it not be?”

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