Messages have been flooding in from around the world of Formula 1 after the departure of Daniel Ricciardo was confirmed.

In the lead-up to the Singapore Grand Prix, speculation emerged that this would be Ricciardo’s final race with Red Bull’s junior team VCARB and perhaps in Formula 1 entirely, this made official on Thursday as Ricciardo departs Formula 1, while Liam Lawson takes over his VCARB seat for the remainder of F1 2024.

Singapore therefore proves to be the 257th and perhaps final grand prix start for Ricciardo – an eight-time race winner – who took to social media to issue a statement after the announcement was made.

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey,” said Ricciardo.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.

“Until the next adventure.”

And there has been no shortage of replies from former teams, team-mates and rivals of the ‘Honey Badger’.

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton simply put: “Legend”.

Ricciardo at Red Bull found himself looking to take the fight to Hamilton and the dominant Mercedes team in the early years of the V6 turbo-hybrid era, Ricciardo the only non-Mercedes race winner of the 2014 season, registering three victories in his first campaign with Red Bull.

Hamilton’s current Mercedes team-mate George Russell added: “Going to miss you mate.”

The Mercedes team meanwhile thanked Ricciardo for his energy and competition.

“You’ve been an incredible competitor over the years,” the Silver Arrows replied.

“Thanks for the many fun battles and the infectious energy you brought to our sport both on and off track. Enchanté Daniel.”

Ricciardo made the shock decision to leave Red Bull for Renault after the 2018 season. It was not a race-winning move, but he did take Renault back to the F1 podium for the first time since their return to the grid, with P3 results at the 2020 Eifel and Emilia Romagna GPs.

“You played an important part in our team’s history and whatever you do next, we’ll always remember that smile,” the team, now known as Alpine, stated. “All the best, Honey Badger.”

In 2020, his second and final Renault season, Ricciardo found himself alongside Esteban Ocon, who in his reply mentioned how much he learned from the Aussie.

“Congrats for all you achieved in your career mate. Learned a lot from you during our time together. Wishing you all the best for your next adventure!”

After his Renault spell, Ricciardo headed for McLaren – which despite achieving his eighth and final victory at the 2021 Italian GP – proved to be an underwhelming two-season stint, with McLaren terminating Ricciardo’s contract a year early as he largely struggled up against team-mate Lando Norris.

Norris, in reply to Ricciardo’s statement, posted: “Ly brother”.

Ex-Red Bull racer David Coulthard said: “You’ve left an impressive legacy behind you in the sport & always made the paddock a smilier place”, while Pierre Gasly, who replaced Ricciardo at Red Bull after he left for Renault, wrote: “Congrats for what you achieved champ!”

And, with a nod to the future, Ricciardo’s final Red Bull team-mate and good friend Max Verstappen replied: Head up mate! Many more beautiful moments to come.”

PlanetF1.com understands that the door has been left open for Ricciardo to remain in the Red Bull Racing pool, though he remains undecided.

