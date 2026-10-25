Lewis Hamilton has no concerns about the bumps at the Circuit of the Americas, after Max Verstappen revealed his lower spine “doesn’t look that great” because of the impact of bumpy track surfaces.

According to Hamilton, who has won the United States Grand Prix five times since it moved to Texas, his back is just “fine”.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen disagree over Circuit of the Americas bumps

Formula 1 is racing at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, where several drivers, including Verstappen, have criticised the track’s bumps.

“It’s really not nice,” said the Red Bull driver, “and I think sometimes people don’t really understand that because I can tell you from the checks that I’ve done from my spine, the bottom end doesn’t look that great.”

The main issue has been the bumps at Turn 1 and Turn 19, which Carlos Sainz labelled “unacceptable”.

Speaking after Saturday’s qualifying, the Williams driver said: “I think there’s just two bumps across the whole track that are unacceptable, which is the bump into Turn 1, which is just a very big hit, and another big bump into 19.

“This should have a threshold that FIA should be able to measure and never exceed that level of bump because it’s too much.

“The rest of the track, honestly, I don’t care how bumpy it is. It actually gives the car a bit of the track character, but it’s those two bumps that need to be for sure addressed.”

He revealed that the Grand Prix Drivers Association had spoken with the FIA specifically about those two sections of the track.

“It’s not the whole track being too bumpy or a bit too much,” he said, “it’s just make sure that we are able to measure before coming here those two big bumps and manage to correct them on time, so we don’t have to run those two bumps like they are today.

“But I think they took note and they’re going to do everything they can for the future.”

Hamilton, however, doesn’t see what all the fuse is about.

More from the United States Grand Prix

Winners and losers from the 2026 United States Grand Prix Qualifying

Kimi Antonelli has pole, but Max Verstappen has three key advantages for Austin

The Ferrari driver, who will line up fifth on the grid as he tries to delay pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli’s coronation as world champion, says he feels the bumps add character to the circuit.

“It is bumpy, but I think it’s okay. I didn’t have any problems with bumps,” he said.

“I personally like the bumps, I think it adds character to the track.

“I love the challenge of that because you know the car is moving and you have to correct it.

“In a perfect world, it would be a flat track, but then there would be a lack of character. That’s what gives this track that little bit more.

“It’s already a great layout. The bumps give it a bit more.

“Turn 1 is not a problem for us at all. Turn 19 and Turn 9, which are a little bit bumpy, but everyone’s in the same boat.

“I don’t think this is bad.

“People are complaining, but I’m 42 and my back is fine.”

Read Next: COTA boss issues response after below ‘F1 standards’ driver criticism