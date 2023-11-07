BBC Formula 1 commentator Harry Benjamin has identified a difference between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, once the two have wrapped up titles early.

He pointed out that while Hamilton appeared to take life a little bit more easily after sealing the 2014 and 2015 crowns with rounds to spare, the difference with Verstappen is that he has carried on his relentless pursuit of victories both last year and this year.

He took a record 15 wins in a single season last season, only to gazump that this time around with 17 wins to his name and two rounds still to go.

Lewis Hamilton ‘almost switched off’ after titles, Max Verstappen’s wins ‘mean more and more’

Verstappen admitted in a recent interview that he would be “annoyed” if he took his foot off the pedal after wrapping up title number three, and has since gone on to take victory in every single race since securing the World Championship in Qatar.

While he could be excused for taking life a little bit more easily with the titles sewn up, the Red Bull driver has said on multiple occasions he has no intention of doing so.

With that, BBC commentator Benjamin explained that seemingly contrasts from Hamilton’s second and third titles from his early years at Mercedes.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his insane private garage

How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

“In terms of was it his cleanest race? I don’t think I could say it was, it was certainly a flawless race from him, but he doesn’t have any competition,” Benjamin explained on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.

“And this is actually the thing that impresses me more and more, I go back to Lewis Hamilton winning his championships with Mercedes and beating Nico Rosberg in 2014 and 2015.

“It got to a point in both of those seasons where Hamilton had won the title, and then it almost seemed like he had switched off and suddenly Rosberg was winning the races.

“Rosberg then went on a run of winning the last few races of I think 2015 and continuing that form into 2016, which of course became his championship-winning year.

“Compare that to Verstappen, and he is not switched off. If anything, the win means more and more to him no matter what, even when the titles are sealed.”

Read next: Felipe Massa outcome could trigger Lewis Hamilton 2021 challenge – Timo Glock exclusive