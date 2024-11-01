Lewis Hamilton said first practice at Interlagos reminded him of the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when porpoising reached its peak in the ground effect era.

While this was an issue at Mercedes at the time, he added this most recent resurfacing at Interlagos will have likely brought about the bumpiness of the track, with multiple drivers having raised concerns after Friday’s running.

Lewis Hamilton raises Baku 2022 comparison after bumpy Friday running

Hamilton was seen in pain after that day in Baku, admitting at the time that was the “worst race ever” and “probably the most painful race that I’ve experienced” in Formula 1, given the issues with bouncing that Mercedes experienced at the time.

While the team has largely got on top of those problems by now, the resurfacing at Interlagos saw the likes of Max Verstappen complain about the new asphalt, with multiple others bringing up the bumpiness of the track.

The seven-time World Champion admitted to feeling pain during first practice in Brazil on Friday, before being knocked out in SQ2 in 11th place later on in the day, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell set to line up sixth on Saturday.

“Pretty bad, but the same as every qualifying for me,” Hamilton said after Sprint qualifying.

“So not that I’m happy about it, but I just don’t have any confidence in the car. So big struggle for me.

“Yeah, the ride is pretty bad on the track, I think for everyone.

“The track has been resurfaced, and they’ve not done a particularly great job, I think, so it’s bumpy for everyone.

“The P1 was like Baku 2022. For us down the straight it was hitting so hard, so we did lift the car. It was a little bit better in terms of it wasn’t hitting the deck so badly, so I wasn’t in pain or anything like that.

“But through corners, the thing’s hopping through the corners, so the thing was very hard to drive.

“It is what it is. It’ll be what it will be. I mean, I’m not really massively bothered if I’m honest. I think if I can move forwards in the sprint? Great.

“I’ll try again in qualifying two, make some changes to the car and see what we can do.”

