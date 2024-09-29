Lewis Hamilton responds to conspiracy theory over Mercedes strategy ‘frustrations’

Lewis Hamilton insists “things are cool” between him and Mercedes having revealed his “anger” as the team pushed him to start on the soft tyres in Singapore.

Delivering in qualifying at the Marina Bay circuit, Hamilton lined up third on the Singapore Grand Prix grid with his team-mate George Russell in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton: Make no mistake though, things are cool with the team

But Hamilton’s joy turned to “anger” and “frustration” when Mercedes decided to split the drivers’ strategies and start him on the soft Pirellis.

“I was a bit perplexed by it,” he revealed, “because in the past, when we’ve ever been in that position… Normally if George has qualified well like he normally does, and I’m out of the top 10 or something, then we’ll split the strategies, but we were so close. It didn’t make sense to me.

“So I battled as hard as I could to fight to go on the medium tyre, but the team continued to suggest that I started on the soft.”

He did so but the strategy backfired as he didn’t make up positions off the line and was then one of the first needing to pit, eventually crossing the line in sixth place while Russell, who lined up on the mediums, maintained his P4.

Mercedes’ technical director James Allison later acknowledged the strategic error, calling it a “clear mistake.”

“We shouldn’t have started on the softs – that was a mistake,” Allison stated. “If we could turn back time, we would do what those around us did and select the mediums… Just a clear mistake.”

Mercedes’ decision to start Hamilton on the soft tyres was widely panned as the wrong call with conspiracies swirling online over his treatment by the team ahead of his switch to Ferrari.

He took to Instagram to calm the waters, adding that he “ultimately agreed” with the soft tyre strategy.

“Hey all,” he posted on social media.

“I know there has been a lot of chat around the last one and our strategy in Singapore which just didn’t work.

“When that happens it’s natural to be frustrated and easy for me to speak out in that frustration.

“We knew starting on soft tyres was a bold and risky move but one that could give us an advantage at the start and I ultimately agreed with that recommendation.

“We also miscalculated what others might do.

“Make no mistake though, things are cool with the team.

“As with all successful partnerships, you have have some lows to have the highs.

“We’re not afraid of those tricky conversations and challenging moments which is why we have achieved so much together.

“We will support each other to the very end.

“It’s all love. See you in Austin.”

