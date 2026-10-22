Lewis Hamilton has reunited with former Mercedes engineer Jasper van Schaick at Ferrari, the Dutchman announcing on LinkedIn that he had joined the Scuderia.

Van Schaick takes on the role of chassis vehicle system specialist at Ferrari.

Jasper van Schaick joins Ferrari after almost eight years at Mercedes

Van Schaick spent almost eight years with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, having joined in 2018.

He joined Mercedes HPP as a mechanical engineer and played a part in Mercedes’ continued championship success from 2018 to 2021, as well as Hamilton’s 2018, 2019 and 2020 world titles.

He stepped up to the role of concept engineer in 2024, developing new concepts for Mercedes’ power unit, as well as working with chassis teams on integrating the powertrain with the car.

The Dutch engineer left Mercedes in May this season before joining Ferrari this month in a last-minute change of plans.

He had initially intended to return to the Netherlands before being enticed to Maranello with an offer from Ferrari.

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Van Schaick wrote on LinkedIn: “After getting all things in order to return to the Netherlands, following 11 years in the UK, a late change of plans!

“Engineering bits for a Formula 1 race car is fantastic. Collectively working to the same goal of winning races and championships never gets old.

“Something I would have missed if I would return to the Netherlands.

“I am really happy and grateful to share that I have started at Scuderia Ferrari.

“Time to push for a world championship again with the team. I’ll try my best.

“My new job title is: Chassis Vehicle System Specialist at Ferrari!”

The appointment adds to the Maranello team’s expertise in the design and integration of mechanical systems and power units.

It also sees Hamilton reunited with the former Mercedes engineer, with the seven-time world champion having joined Ferrari in 2025.

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