Lewis Hamilton reflected on how his departure from Mercedes was “much more emotional” compared to when he made his McLaren exit.

Hamilton has embarked on a fresh F1 career chapter as he realises his childhood dream of being a Ferrari driver, having signed a multi-year contract with the Italian outfit.

But with that contract signed ahead of the F1 2024 season – Hamilton activating an exit clause in his Mercedes deal – it meant the seven-time World Champion spent the entirety of his 12th Mercedes season knowing it was his final with the Silver Arrows ahead of joining Ferrari.

This was not the first time that Hamilton shocked the world of F1 with a team swap, having first done so when he decided to leave McLaren – the team which which he debuted with in Formula 1 and won his first World Championship with in 2008 – in order to join Mercedes from 2013.

That leap of faith proved a roaring success, with Hamilton winning six World Championships as a Mercedes driver to tie Michael Schumacher’s record of seven, as he now strives to break the record with the team with which Schumacher became an F1 icon.

And at the F1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi – where Hamilton recovered to a P4 finish to end his Mercedes career on a high – the winner of a record 105 grands prix was asked to compare the emotions of his McLaren and Mercedes exits.

And the key difference which stands out for Hamilton is the emotional aspect, considering how his Mercedes departure was an extended goodbye.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, Hamilton said: “If I’m honest, I don’t really remember the… Obviously, I remember meeting Niki [Lauda, former Mercedes non-executive chairman]. And I remember making the decision. But I don’t really remember the final days, if I’m really honest. I don’t really know. I’ve got a really bad memory, as you know.

“It definitely wasn’t as painful and difficult as this year [2024] has been in terms of the emotions. And I think because it was at the end of the year, it was much quicker and there wasn’t enough time for it to really settle in for anyone, I think, within the team.

“Yeah, this one [leaving Mercedes] is much more emotional because I’ve been with the team so long and we’ve been through so much together.”

But, despite the emotions, Hamilton has been urging anyone also considering taking a different path for 2025 to “embrace the change” alongside him as he takes on his new challenge at Ferrari.

“I could not be more excited for the year ahead,” Hamilton wrote on LinkedIn.

“Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on. To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you’re switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.

“Here’s to 2025 —a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo.”

