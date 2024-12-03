Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed Lewis Hamilton will be stopping at several places around the world as part of his farewell from the team, once the season ends.

It was mutually agreed by Hamilton and Mercedes that he would not be making an early exit for Ferrari ahead of his switch for 2025, with his 12-season stint with the Silver Arrows coming to a close at the end of 2024.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes farewell tour detailed by Toto Wolff

Hamilton will take in his final start as a Mercedes driver this weekend in Abu Dhabi, before he prepares to become a Ferrari driver for next season alongside Charles Leclerc.

His departure is likely to be a significant story at Yas Marina this weekend, but Mercedes have planned for the seven-time World Champion leaving the team, along with Hamilton getting set to stop at several key destinations as he says his goodbyes across the company.

Wolff revealed that once the chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi, he will be heading to Malaysia, likely to meet with title sponsors Petronas one last time, before going to Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

There will also be a visit to both Mercedes Formula 1 factories in the UK as well, seeing the chassis and power unit teams at Brackley and Brixworth.

Having enjoyed the majority of his Formula 1 success to date as a Mercedes driver, Wolff paid tribute to Hamilton ahead of only the second team move of his illustrious career.

“After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend,” Wolff said.

“It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn’t have imagined what was to come.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: All the details you need

👉 Your questions answered: All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

“Six Drivers’ World Championships. Eight Constructors’ titles. 84 wins. 78 pole positions. 153 podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we’ve overcome together.

“Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though. It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack.

“One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion. Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him.

“That work won’t stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.

“This weekend is a celebration. A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together.

“Lewis’s association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star.

“We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley. And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.”

Read next: How McLaren v Ferrari title fight was altered by controversial FIA decisions