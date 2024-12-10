Lewis Hamilton has completed the first leg of his Mercedes farewell tour with a visit to Kuala Lumpur to see the team’s title sponsors for a final time.

The seven-time World Champion had his final race with the Silver Arrows on Sunday, and has headed to Malaysia for the first stop on his scheduled tour of Mercedes’ key stakeholders before heading on to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton makes first stop on Mercedes farewell tour

Hamilton and Mercedes both agreed mutually that he would not be released from his contract early to take part in post-season testing for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, with Charles and Arthur Leclerc taking on testing duties at Yas Marina alongside Antonio Fuoco on Tuesday.

He had said previously that the prospect of driving for Ferrari for the first time in Abu Dhabi did not “excite me”, though he did admit he would be “missing something” in not running for the day in red. He will be set for a full run-up to the season with his new team when 2025 starts instead, however.

With that test taking place in his absence, Hamilton headed to see more than 1,000 PETRONAS employees in Malaysia and addressed them for one final time as a Mercedes driver.

He will head on to Mercedes’ headquarters in Stuttgart, before the team’s factories in Brackley and Brixworth to say a full goodbye to the team as he prepares to move to pastures new.

“I remember the first time I came to PETRONAS’ Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur after seeing it in movies and I couldn’t believe I was here and got to work with an organisation like this,” Hamilton said.

What did Lewis Hamilton miss in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi?

👉 F1 2024 Abu Dhabi test: Leclerc tops final track action as Antonelli enters Mercedes fray

👉 2024 Abu Dhabi test: F1 results from the final day of on-track action (Yas Marina)

“To be part of a partnership between our team and PETRONAS that has been so successful, one of the greatest in the history of the sport, is something I am so proud of.

“We’ve achieved so much more than we ever thought were possible. These 12 years are something I will never forget, and, through the highs and the lows, it is always felt that we are a family.

“To come here for the last time as a Mercedes driver has brought up a lot of emotions.

“It is obviously sad in one respect but also beautiful to be able to celebrate everything we’ve done together with our PETRONAS colleagues and the Malaysian fans.

“It is always so humbling to come here and see the support. It has grown over time and I’ve been thrilled to help with some of the amazing work PETRONAS has done in the community; we’ve planted mangroves, supported the growth of their university, inspired kids into STEAM subjects and so much more.

“I want to say a big thank you to PETRONAS for everything we have done together, their incredible products that have helped us to victory on track, and all the amazing people I’ve got to work with. I will miss you all.”

Read next: Cadillac’s engine supplier confirmed as F1 2026 entry ramps up