Major Mercedes stakeholder Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his bid to purchase Manchester United with Lewis Hamilton linked to the venture.

The Old Trafford club was put up for sale by the Glazer family towards the end of 2022 and has seen a number of interested parties come to the forefront, notably a Qatar-led bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister.

But another wealthy individual has thrown his hat into the ring with Ineos owner Ratcliffe confirming on Saturday that his company had submitted a proposal for the purchase of the 20-time league champions.

It is not the first time Ratcliffe has been linked to the purchase of a Premier League outfit with him missing out on the opportunity to become owner of Chelsea last year in a bid that had the likes of Sernea Williams and Hamilton listed as investors.

Ratcliffe’s bid for United is reportedly backed by the US banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan but a few days before the bid was confirmed, Hamilton declined to state whether he was involved in some capacity.

“I am very close with Jim so I am aware of where he is at [with United],” Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com. “We talk a lot about football as he is very passionate about it.

“We have great discussions about what his team is doing, we talk about how Arsenal is playing. Obviously he is from Manchester so that is his dream home… where he comes from. But there is no further information I can give you on that.”

Earlier in the year, Hamilton said he had not yet received a call from Ratcliffe about United but stated that he does want to get more involved in ownership of teams.

“I haven’t had a call from him asking if I want to be involved in that just yet. But I do want to get more and more involved in teams because I really do believe in black ownership, there is a lack of it in sports. And black equity, again, there is a real lack of that.”

Hamilton is part-owner of the NFL team Denver Broncos while Ratcliffe owns one third of Mercedes’ F1 outfit alongside Daimler and Toto Wolff.