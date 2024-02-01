Six possible Lewis Hamilton replacements at Mercedes as Ferrari rumours intensify

Lewis Hamilton is being linked with a sensational switch to Ferrari from 2025, with reports from Italy having emerged of negotiations with the Scuderia being in advanced stages.

These reports have since spread significantly and seemingly have more basis than just mere rumour, too, with publications around the world approaching both teams, including PlanetF1.com, and both Mercedes and Ferrari refusing to comment.

Speculation is rife that a move for Hamilton could be announced as soon as the end of this week, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at a few of the potential candidates to replace him at Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz

It would be wrong to look at this list without looking at the driver he would be displacing at Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz having done a sterling job at the Scuderia.

But from Ferrari’s point of view, if the chance to sign the most statistically successful driver in history comes up – even if he is contracted to Mercedes until 2025 – you take it (with a break clause at the end of 2024 surely involved if such a move were to occur).

Having beaten Charles Leclerc in their first season together and got pipped to the post by six points last season, with the Spaniard the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season and now suddenly a free agent for 2025, he’d be a safe pair of hands to have in the car.

Fernando Alonso

One last big move for Fernando?

If Alonso could shock the F1 paddock by announcing out of the blue he would be departing Alpine for Aston Martin, he’s capable of doing so again by moving to Mercedes.

He gets along well with George Russell (just look at their New Year’s Eve photos together), would absolutely fill the multiple World Champion void Hamilton would leave and knows as much as anyone about how to get the most out of a car.

Alex Albon

Having rebuilt his reputation successfully at Williams and then some, Alex Albon’s name has been bandied around for top teams in 2025, and if a Mercedes seat opens up, he’d certainly be a viable candidate.

Having carried Williams almost single-handedly to P7 in the Constructors’ Championship last season, Albon’s performances earned plaudits up and down the paddock, with Christian Horner labelling him “hot property” once again.

Given his closeness in age to Russell, both drivers would look to assert themselves as the number one for the longer-term at Mercedes if they were paired together, though.

Sebastian Vettel

Okay, this one might be a bit more far-fetched. But if any seat is going to tempt Seb out of retirement, it’s a competitive one.

Like Alonso, if Mercedes want to fill the gap left by a multiple World Champion with another, then Vettel represents another ideal option.

There’s always the risk that he could return to the grid not quite with the same speed he had previously, as was the case with Michael Schumacher when he joined the Silver Arrows, but Vettel would represent a solid bet nonetheless.

Esteban Ocon

Even though Esteban Ocon is racing for Alpine, Mercedes’ Gwen Lagrue recently revealed that the team are still managing his career from afar.

Having come through as a Mercedes junior, he saw himself on the sidelines in 2019 before rejoining the grid with Team Enstone, where he matched up well with Alonso in equal machinery.

With his own deal coming to an end at the end of this season, he would represent an experienced pair of hands who is very well-known within Brackley.

Daniel Ricciardo

Even though he has his eyes firmly set on a Red Bull seat for 2025, if that door were to shut on him with a Sergio Perez renewal, Daniel Ricciardo would tick the experience box for Mercedes next year.

He would be likely to have more of a fighting chance to jostle for the role of team leader alongside the driver he affectionately calls ‘Russell George’ rather than Max Verstappen, and it could represent another chance to get himself to the front of the grid again.

One to watch develop as the season goes on, should Hamilton’s move get confirmed.

