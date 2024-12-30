A big year of F1 news comes to a close with rumors of a football signing and one driver’s return to a longtime time.

All of this and more in the latest F1 news roundup for 30 December, 2024.

F1 news: A Lewis Hamilton return to Mercedes

Toto Wolff has hinted that Lewis Hamilton could return to Mercedes in some capacity after his Ferrari stint, teasing the pair are “going to embark on plenty of adventures” in the future.

Hamilton is due to start work with Ferrari next month, having announced back in February that he will join the Italian team on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season.

F1 news: Football’s Jurgen Klopp is off to Red Bull?

Helmut Marko says he “would love” Jurgen Klopp to be involved in Red Bull’s F1 operation as the former Liverpool manager prepares to start his new role.

Klopp left Liverpool in May having overseen the club’s most successful spell in the modern era, lifting the Champions League in 2019 before securing the Reds’ first English league title in three decades the following year.

F1 news: The Verstappen/Norris friendship won’t survive 2025

Christian Horner believes it is “inevitable” Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ relationship will suffer if the two continue to be rivals on the track.

Both Monaco residents, Norris and Verstappen are known to spend time with each other away from the track but that relationship was put under the microscope in 2024.

