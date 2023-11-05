Lewis Hamilton makes W14 thoughts very clear after horrific Brazil GP

Lewis Hamilton is very much ready to wave goodbye to the Mercedes W14 after a humiliating performance for the team in Brazil.

Having predicted that Mercedes were in for a long Sunday afternoon, following tyre management issues in the sprint, Hamilton was, unfortunately for his team, spot on with that claim.

McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin had the beating of Mercedes during the Brazilian Grand Prix, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was also able to pass Hamilton and pull away.

Lewis Hamilton exclaims “Thank God” W14 nearly gone

With the W14 alarmingly lacking in straight-line speed, while Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell retired with a power unit problem, Hamilton limped to P8 and is relieved that only two rounds remain before the W14 can be shelved and full focus moves to F1 2024.

Pointed out by Sky F1 that two races remain with the W14 and then it is done, Hamilton replied: “Thank God!”

Interestingly, Hamilton said the W14 did not feel in as worse a state as it did in the sprint, but the lack of speed down the straights, plus sliding through the corners, made for an uncompetitive afternoon at Interlagos.

“Well, it didn’t feel as disastrous as yesterday,” said Hamilton.

“Yesterday I finished I literally had not no tyres left, they were worn to zero. So I feel like I drove a better race today in terms of managing the tyres to the best of my ability.

“But the car, it’s like moments it works and then moments it doesn’t and it’s so inconsistent throughout the lap. So we have to figure out what that is.

“And then also we’re really slow on the straights and then really slow through the corners, or at least sliding the car through the corners.

“One to forget, but hopefully there’s lots of learnings from today.”

Hamilton said after the sprint that Mercedes likely had not nailed the setup on the W14, this the final F1 2023 sprint weekend where only one hour of practice was available.

But, when asked if setup was the cause of their Brazilian GP woes, or whether the car simply does not respond how he would like, Hamilton replied: “I think it’s difficult to say.

“I mean, one thing is the car is really unpredictable in the sense of go one weekend, it feels good, one session feels good and then not.

“I’m sure we’ll go and look at things and find out we should have done things differently. But with the one session it’s difficult.

“But, I’m still proud of the team that they still came here and did their work. They hold their head up high and that’s what we have to continue to do. We just keep pushing forward.

“Two more races with this thing and then, hopefully, no more driving it.”

Ferrari were able to reduce the gap to Mercedes in P2 in the Constructors’ Championship with two rounds remaining, Mercedes’ advantage down to 20 points.

