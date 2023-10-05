Iconic Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 car set to attract huge figures in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton’s first race-winning Mercedes car is set to go under the hammer and could fetch close to $15million.

Formula 1 car auctions have been increasingly popular, and expensive, of late with Michael Schumacher’s F2003 selling for $14.8m last year and another car could fetch a similar price.

The 2013 W4 was the first car Hamilton drove since making the shock move from McLaren to Mercedes. While he did not win the title that year, he did finish first in the Hungarian Grand Prix before going on to pick up a second World Championship in 2014.

Rare Lewis Hamilton Mercedes car could break records

The 04 chassis which powered him to victory in Budapest is set to go under the hammer during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with auctioneers RM Sotheby’s predicting it could fetch up to $15 million.

That price would put it second in the all-time list of most expensive F1 cars sold at auction, behind only another Mercedes car – Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1954 Mercedes W196R.

“In the world of automotive greatness, few marques match the allure of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows,” RM Sotheby’s global head of private sales Shelby Myers said.

“The Mercedes W196, which sold for $29.6 million, remains the most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold. However, it’s the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé that fetched $142 million, cementing the Silver Arrows’ place in history books as one of the world’s most valuable and recognisable brands.

“Driven by Formula 1’s most successful driver and sporting icon, Lewis Hamilton, this car delivered his very first win in a Mercedes-Benz, signalling the beginning of the marque’s most dominant period: the Hamilton Mercedes-Benz dynasty. This pairing can only be compared to Jordan and the Bulls, Brady and the Patriots, or Messi and Argentina.

“Given the unparalleled lineage and being the sole example outside of Mercedes-Benz’s origination publicly available, the pairing of Lewis and the W04 elevates it beyond just a Formula 1 car. This undeniable piece could emerge as one of the most coveted collectibles in the foreseeable future.”

While it is the first Hamilton Mercedes car to go to auction, it is not the first Hamilton F1 car with his MP4-25A being sold for £4,836,000 in 2021. This car, used in Hamilton’s fourth season at McLaren, powered the future seven-time World Champion to victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton will also be joined by a friendly face in the auction with Tom Brady’s final game-worn NFL jersey also going under the hammer and expected to fetch up to $2.5 million.

