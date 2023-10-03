Lewis Hamilton’s message for Max Verstappen as F1 dominance continues

Lewis Hamilton has suggested there is not much more that can be said of Max Verstappen, only that he should “keep doing what you’re doing.”

Verstappen has been in all-conquering form this season and, having won a record 10 consecutive races could wrap up his third Drivers’ title this weekend.

That tally would put him four behind the joint record of Hamilton who noted that the Dutchman was “doing an extraordinary job at Red Bull.”

Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s year

Should Verstappen win this year’s title, he would move into an exclusive club of just 10 drivers who have won three or more world titles. Hamilton himself joined the list in 2015 and eight years on, he has admired the way Verstappen and Red Bull have got the job done.

Asked for a word on his “old rival” Verstappen, Hamilton noted there was not much more to say.

“What do you want to hear?” Hamilton replied to the Swiss-German newspaper Blick. “All I can say is keep doing what you’re doing and Max is currently doing an extraordinary job at Red Bull.”

Verstappen, Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso are the only world champions on the grid after Sebastian Vettel called it day last season and Hamilton suggested the commonality between the three of them is they “will go the furthest to achieve our goals.”

“I would never say [we three are on a different level],” Hamilton pondered. “All the drivers who are here are doing a good job. But everyone has different requirements, hopes, and challenges.

“But I see a lot of parallels with the young Lewis in the young drivers. This is great. Fernando, Max, and I are usually competitive and will go the furthest to achieve our goals. I can’t say anything about their personalities, I’ve never sat in their living rooms.”

While the two have often been painted as great enemies, Verstappen and Hamilton have both complimented each other’s ability in the past. Earlier this year, Verstappen described his Mercedes counterpart as “one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport.”

“He has been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again,” Verstappen said. “But, that’s the same for George [Russell], and the same for Charles [Leclerc], it’s the same for Lando [Norris]. If you give them a car which is capable of winning a championship, they can.

“But it’s also about when you have the car, the pressure comes. You cannot afford mistakes or at least you cannot afford big mistakes, but that’s the level of the different pressure you have. But I’m confident that once these guys, they get into a role like that, it is all possible. They have the talent to do so.”

