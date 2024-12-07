Lewis Hamilton declared he “messed up” qualifying in Abu Dhabi, Toto Wolff agreeing that it was “bad”, but it was the “unfortunate” timing of a bollard issue that left him down in 18th place.

The good news for the seven-time World Champion is he will benefit from penalties for several drivers faster than him in qualifying to line up higher on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton qualified P18 in his final race as a Mercedes driver

Hamilton went into the Abu Dhabi season finale hoping to leave Mercedes with one final podium. Top five in three practice sessions it looked doable only for the Mercedes driver to exit Saturday night’s qualifying at the very first hurdle.

Hamilton fell short in Q1, down in 18th place where he was just over a tenth slower than 15th place.

He held up his hand: “Yeah, I messed that up big time guys. F***!”

He added: “That was bad, man.”

His Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: “Yeah, Lewis. That was bad.”

But on closer inspection it wasn’t Hamilton’s fault as he caught the bollard clattered into by Kevin Magnussen in the final sector, driving over it which cost him vital tenths.

The big numbers ahead of Sunday’s finale in Abu Dhabi

The Briton says the unfortunate positioning of Magnussen having been just ahead of him on the track could cost him one last Mercedes podium.

“I’m pretty chilled,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com. “It was unfortunate session that we had the bollard under the car.”

Acknowledging Mercedes lost time in the third sector throughout the weekend, sector three was even more detrimental for Hamilton given the bollard issue.

“That’s where we struggled the most as a team this weekend, but the car was feeling really good in general, P3 I was there,” he said.

“So honestly, I thought we could be fighting for podium, my race pace was second quickest.”

Going on to speak of the “timing” of the bollard being knocked onto the track, he added: “I don’t feel the pain. I’ve just been very present, been enjoying every moment.

“I’ve got the car in a really good place, set up changes, making the cars to the last five races this weekend. It’s been feeling really great. And so it is unfortunate.”

Although Hamilton was 18th in qualifying, he’ll line up at least two places ahead as Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon both have grid penalties.

“If that’s the case,” he said, “I’m really grateful for those extra spots.

“The pace was decent. It’s gonna be easy to overtake tomorrow but I’m going to work on strategy now and set up a fight for a podium.

“If I can get into the top 10 that would be amazing.”

Hamilton heads into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix seventh in the Drivers’ Championship, 24 points behind his team-mate George Russell.

