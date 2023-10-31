Lewis Hamilton catches Martin Brundle’s attention with telling Mexico GP reaction

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle was struck by Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to finishing second at the Mexican Grand Prix, claiming the result would have left the Mercedes driver “crestfallen” in the past.

A week after being disqualified for only the second time in his F1 career in Austin, Hamilton enjoyed a strong race in Mexico, storming from sixth on the grid to come home second behind the dominant Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

The seven-time World Champion also snatched the bonus point for fastest lap from Verstappen on the very last tour, registering a time three tenths quicker than the previous benchmark.

Will Lewis Hamilton pip Sergio Perez to second in the standings?

With three rounds of the 2023 remaining in Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, Hamilton is still in contention to finish second in the Drivers’ standings and now trails Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez – who suffered his second DNF in four races in Mexico – by just 20 points.

Writing in his regular Sky F1 column, Brundle could not help but notice Hamilton’s joy at finishing second – and singled out his pass on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on Lap 40, when he took to the grass to complete the move into the first corner, as the highlight of his afternoon.

He said: “It’s a measure of how dominant the Verstappen/Red Bull combo is that Lewis was thoroughly pleased with that.

“There’s been times when he would have been crestfallen with second place, but particularly his overtake on Leclerc was brave and brilliant in equal measures.”

Brundle was also impressed by Hamilton’s fellow Brit Lando Norris, who recovered from a disastrous qualifying session to finish fifth, claiming the McLaren driver was like “a man possessed” on race day.

He explained: “Seventeenth [on the grid] it was for Norris, but he translated that into perhaps his most impressive drive yet in F1 by coming home fifth after some stellar and daring overtakes, despite fluffing the second start after the red flag caused by heavy impact into the barriers by Kevin Magnussen when the rear suspension broke on his Haas. Thankfully he was only shaken and not injured.

“McLaren had started Norris on soft tyres which didn’t actually get him that far up the pack and so pitted on Lap 11 for fresh hard compound tyres. Then on Lap 33 they fitted medium tyres just before the red flag on Lap 35.

“After that, along with getting out of sync with the pack after a lot of wheelspin on the second start and falling back, he drove like a man possessed to grab that fifth place and a worthy ‘driver of the day’ from the fans, for the fourth consecutive race.”

