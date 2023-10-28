Lewis Hamilton escapes punishment following Mexican GP investigation

Lewis Hamilton was spared a penalty in Mexico after the stewards’ investigated him for potentially failing to respect yellow flags in Q1.

A busy Q1 session, triggering a plethora of stewards’ investigations, was further complicated by a spin for Fernando Alonso in the closing minutes down at Turn 3.

And with that incident triggering the yellow flags, the stewards later confirmed that Mercedes driver Hamilton would be investigated post-session for potentially failing to slow under yellow flags.

FIA take no further action on Lewis Hamilton

The stewards though deemed that Hamilton had not acted recklessly under the circumstances, ruling that the yellow flag had not been displayed on the panels in a manner which would have given Hamilton the prompt to slow.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence,” their verdict begins.

“The on board video clearly shows there is no light or flag displayed to Car 44 on the straight into Turn 1, then a green light shows as he enters Turn 2, which is followed by 2 pulses of a yellow light then moments later, the light panel is blank.

“The driver was slightly slower in the mini sector than on his previous push lap. Our determination is that there was no breach of the regulations.”

Hamilton then is free to start the Mexican Grand Prix from his P6 grid slot.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton labels Mercedes car a ‘nightmare’ after quali disappointment