Lewis Hamilton was in attendance as his Mission 44 foundation met with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

And an important new alliance was struck in regards to education, with the meeting triggering a commitment from the UK government to craft a more inclusive education system, the process of which Mission 44, its partners and the young people supported will play a major role in, working alongside the Department for Education.

Hamilton was filmed in attendance as Mission 44 and Co. met with Keir Starmer and leading UK government figures, which led to a pledge of action on inclusive education reform, with Mission 44 to serve as active contributors.

Hamilton launched his Mission 44 foundation in 2021, injecting £20 million into the organisation designed to support underrepresented groups in the UK.

And the UK government meeting/pledge comes shortly after a joint statement was issued by Mission 44, Hamilton among those to sign it, which called for four areas of reform in the UK education system.

Those were as follows:

A National Framework for Inclusion: To provide schools with clear guidance and support on how to foster inclusive, supportive environments for every child.

An Annual National Student Experience Survey: To ensure students’ voices are consistently heard and used to shape school and policy decisions.

Targeted Funding for an Inclusive Workforce: To build a more inclusive profession that reflects the diversity of the communities it serves and equips all teachers with the skills to support every learner.

Mentorship Programmes for Students at Risk of Exclusion: To provide the personal support needed to help vulnerable young people stay in school and succeed.

In a video posted on Starmer’s X account, Hamilton said: “This is really where everything begins. This is just the beginning.

“I’m so encouraged and so grateful that the government is engaged and is committed to pushing for change.

“But this is a time where we have to convert words into action. That’s ultimately why I created Mission 44, because perhaps very similar to some of you who have come through a normal, working class family, have gone through a normal schooling education, and ultimately it failed me and I was expelled and kind of cast aside, and I see that still 25 years later, it’s still happening.

“The Prime Minister and I, we had a Zoom call, which you can imagine, I was super nervous to have the call, because I was like, ‘The decisions he’s got to be making that day and I’m taking so much of your time’. Truly grateful, that you’ve taken the time today.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but as I said, this is the beginning.”

