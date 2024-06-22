Lewis Hamilton makes mockery of ‘sabotage’ conspiracy in W15 ‘racing machine’

Conspiracy? What conspiracy? Lewis Hamilton will head an all-Mercedes second row at the Spanish Grand Prix, with a “racing machine” coming together in the form of the W15.

After being in contention for victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, all eyes were on Mercedes in Spain to find out whether that major step forward in performance could be sustained? The answer was yes.

Lewis Hamilton sees Mercedes ‘racing machine’ coming together

While the pole battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was just out of reach, Mercedes are in a strong position for the race with Hamilton qualifying P3 and team-mate George Russell P4, that just the second time Hamilton has outqualified Russell this season.

The timing could not have been better for Hamilton, considering the anonymous mass email which recently emerged, enraging Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff with talk of ‘systemic sabotage’ of Hamilton.

Safe to say such conspiracy theories were busted by Hamilton on qualifying day in Barcelona.

Asked following the session if he was happy with his Q3 lap and P3 on the grid, Hamilton replied: “Yeah, I’m really happy.

“Firstly, thank you everyone. So so happy to be here and super grateful to be up in the top three.

“It’s been quite a difficult year, so huge amount of work from everyone back to the factory and finally we’re starting to see those incremental steps moving closer to the guys ahead.

“I didn’t expect us to be fighting for pole necessarily, but every now and then there would look like there were bits there and maybe we’ll be close. And so to be there I’m just grateful.”

Hamilton feels the progress flowing at Mercedes after a difficult start to the F1 2024 campaign, referring to the W15 as a “racing machine” in the making as he targets a two-pronged Mercedes attack on Verstappen and Norris in the race.

“We’ve made huge steps forwards,” Hamilton confirmed. “And it’s really just down to every single individual back at the factory who’s pushing in design, pushing in making the new parts that we get to bring as early as possible to these races.

“And slowly the car is crafting into a racing machine that we can hopefully fight the guys at the front [with].

“So George did a great job as well today, so hopefully tomorrow we can apply pressure on the two cars ahead.”

