Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are set to test a special lighter Ferrari SF-24 at Barcelona next week, according to reports from Italy.

Multiple reports have claimed Ferrari are due to undertake two days of tyre testing for Pirelli on February 4-5, with the Scuderia duo due to run in a car 30kg lighter to simulate the loads of the new 2026 cars.

Italian publication Auto Racer has claimed Hamilton and Leclerc will be behind the wheel of last season’s Ferrari, the SF-24, taking in laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for Pirelli, Formula 1’s tyre supplier, as it tests their 2026 compounds.

The tyres are due to be slightly different for the 2026 season, with the front tyres reduced by 25mm in width and the rears by 30mm to account for a partial reduction in weight, with Pirelli previously stating there should be a “minimal” reduction in performance.

The report claims Ferrari has also taken the step to try and simulate the performance of the 2026 cars as best as possible by putting the ‘mule’ car in an extreme low-downforce specification.

This would normally be an unusual package for a track like Barcelona, but with the 2026 regulations shaving off significant portions of downforce, the Scuderia are reportedly looking to use these days of testing to help Pirelli to simulate the new car as closely as they can with current machinery

The F1 2026 cars are due to be lighter than the F1 2025 models and the report claims Ferrari will be allowed to remove ballast from the car in use to better replicate the new minimum weight in place from next season.

Hamilton and Leclerc were both in action in Barcelona earlier this week in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger, the SF-23, as they continued their pre-season running in a two-year-old car.

Aston Martin were the first team to test the 2026 tyres with a modified 2023 car back in September 2024, with Pirelli boss Mario Isola having confirmed all 10 Formula 1 teams have offered their availability for tyre testing in 2025.

Earlier this week, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri tested Pirelli’s potential 2026 wet tyres at Paul Ricard in France, with McLaren also reported to be present at Barcelona with Ferrari in the coming days.

