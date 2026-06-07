Lewis Hamilton has called for a review into Monaco GP pit lane penalty enforcement after saying he was “shocked” by confusion over the 60km/h limit.

Hamilton was one of a host of drivers to have been penalised for going above the 60km/h limit in Monte Carlo, with the Ferrari driver believing he was not speeding in the first place.

Lewis Hamilton ‘shocked’ at Monaco GP pit lane penalty confusion

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Hamilton took advantage of retirement for Max Verstappen to move from third to second in a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix, with his penalty coming at a time where teammate Charles Leclerc was looking to catch up behind.

Both Ferrari drivers pitted at the same time under Safety Car conditions – much to Leclerc’s bemusement – but it meant Hamilton was able to serve his penalty and retain his position in the race.

While ultimately unable to overhaul Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli prior to the finish, Hamilton summed up the view of more than one driver by not believing he was going above the limit at all.

The seven-time world champion highlighted how much of an impact that losing that time can have around Monaco, with its uniquely short and narrow layout not offering natural overtaking opportunities.

“Yeah, I wasn’t speeding,” Hamilton confirmed to PlanetF1.com and others in Monaco.

“I think it’s just the way the pit lane is. I’ve come, I’ve done this pit lane for years, it’s not like I came in and didn’t press the button or something like that.

“Pit lane limiter is on immediately, and I think it’s just the line that you take, which is the same line we’ve all taken for years, where you come in, you kind of cut part of the white line.

“Head down, went out, and I was shocked to hear that I was speeding, because I wasn’t actually above the speed. I think it’s the distance, and it’s something that we really need to look into, because I heard lots of people got that today, and they probably weren’t really speeding.

“Having to do a stop and wait for five, 10 seconds, whatever people got, it destroys you on a track so short as well, your chances, so I’m thankful that it didn’t impede me too much.”

More from the Monaco Grand Prix

Antonelli’s record-breaking charge continues in Monaco as Verstappen, Leclerc DNF in red-flagged race

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Crossing the line second, Hamilton finished behind Antonelli and ahead of Isack Hadjar for what was his eighth Monaco Grand Prix podium.

While still short of his idol, Ayrton Senna, in terms of race victories around the famous circuit, he added it is something he aspires to in future.

“I’ve been here a long time and still haven’t got to his level on that,” he added on the Brazilian great.

“But I’m going to be here for a while, so I’ll keep chasing it, and just to be in his presence, in the sense of the eight podiums, for example, is very cool.

“I still remember being young and watching Ayrton, and still today he’s still my favourite driver, so it’s really cool.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Exclusive: BYD holds meetings with F1 and FIA at Monaco Grand Prix