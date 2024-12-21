Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to end his long-term association with Monster Energy, in order to partner with Ferrari sponsors Celsius.

Monster has sponsored Mercedes since 2010 and signed a personal sponsorship agreement with Hamilton himself in 2017, but a report from Sport Business claims that deal is set to end with the seven-time World Champion’s move to Ferrari.

Monster will be switching their Formula 1 team allegiance to McLaren next season as their lengthy association with Mercedes draws to a close, with that deal announced at the start of 2024 to begin in 2025.

In their capacity as personal sponsors to Hamilton, flavours of the energy drink have been released in his name, in collaboration with the now-former Mercedes driver.

But the report claims that Hamilton is set to sign a deal with rival energy drink Celsius, which partnered with Ferrari for the first time in 2023 before upgrading to a full-time sponsorship in 2024.

The full-time deal between Celsius and Ferrari was announced in the days following the confirmation that the seven-time World Champion would become a Scuderia driver next season.

Kyle Watson, the executive vice president of marketing for Celsius, said of the partnership: “Celsius shares with Scuderia Ferrari a competitive spirit that powers drivers, fans and consumers to perform their best and live fit on and off the track.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue to grow our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari’s world class F1 team who shares our passion to elevate their everyday lives and perform at the highest level.”

The logo of the US company appeared on the SF-24 this season along with the race suits of both drivers, and should the report be confirmed, a personal sponsorship would add to Hamilton’s multiple commercial partners which, according to prominent business magazine Forbes, include the likes of Bose and Electronic Arts.

He also co-founded his own non-alcoholic spirit brand, which received minority investment from Pernod Ricard, one of the world’s largest wine and spirit brands.

