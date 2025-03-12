While both drivers offer a financial benefit to their team, Lewis Hamilton is a “brand” on a totally different level.

That is the belief held by 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, as he compared F1’s most successful driver Lewis Hamilton with the reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

Villeneuve: Lewis Hamilton ‘brings more value’ than Verstappen

Hamilton and Verstappen have had the F1 title scene on lockdown over recent years, Verstappen having risen in 2021 to end Hamilton’s dominance of the sport, with that maiden crown proving the foundation for Verstappen to reel off four in a row, as he heads into F1 2025 bidding to become a five-time World Champion.

Alongside his F1 activities, Verstappen is also highly active on the virtual racing scene and also runs his own Verstappen.com Racing squad, while for Hamilton, he has been building his business empire outside of the sport over the years, including ventures into film, music, fashion and food.

And while Villeneuve believes both drivers are “definitely worth it” financially to their respective teams, he believes Hamilton triumphs over Verstappen in terms of “money value” offered with their presence.

Hamilton has made the blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for F1 2025 in one of the most intriguing driver moves F1 has seen, while Verstappen will bid to add further silverware to his and Red Bull’s extensive trophy cabinet.

Respected business magazine Forbes listed Verstappen as the highest-earning F1 driver last season, pocketing $75m ($60m base salary and $15m in bonuses), while Hamilton was reported to have earned $57m ($55m salary, $2m bonuses).

“Well, Lewis Hamilton brings more value than Max Verstappen. More money value,” Villeneuve claimed to YaySweepstakes.com.

“But his international image goes beyond Formula One and racing. He’s known in circles that have nothing to do with racing. Max is a pure racer and he brings wins and the victories to the team which ultimately has been bringing money to the team as well, so he’s definitely worth it.

“But it’s not as linked to the image and the value brought in from outside of racing. It’s from two different angles, basically. They’re both worth the money that they’re paid.

“Lewis is making a killing. It’s amazing. It’s something that will be written in history books. In terms of what he’s doing in the global space which is inside racing with his results, his records, and his image that’s touched everything. He’s known. He’s a brand. That’s the big difference. That’s the big difference with most of the drivers, he actually is a brand.”

Hamilton will begin his pursuit of a record eighth World Championship – and Verstappen his title defence – at this weekend’s F1 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

