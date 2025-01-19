Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been interested in investing in a MotoGP team, and Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been named as someone potentially helping him in a bid.

Reports emerged in September that Hamilton was looking at buying a team, with Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei stating this was the case, and a claim from La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy says Alunni Bravi may have been “helping him in the initiative.”

Alunni Bravi linked with reported Lewis Hamilton MotoGP interest

It was announced earlier this week that Alunni Bravi, who joined Sauber first as general counsel in 2017, would be leaving the team at the end of January as it transitions towards the Audi project – with former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley already confirmed as Audi’s team principal for 2026.

Alunni Bravi had held the position of ‘team representative’ at Sauber for the past two seasons, and confirmed he would be moving on to a “new project” when it was announced he would be leaving the team.

The report from La Gazzetta claims Alunni Bravi could be helping Hamilton in a potential quest to buy a team, given his legal background, though the potency of these claims was not made clear.

On Hamilton’s purported MotoGP interest, Maffei, who confirmed his departure as Liberty Media president and CEO last year, stated this was the case when Liberty announced its takeover of Dorna Sports, MotoGP’s previous owner, and he said this prompted a wave of interest in people wanting to get involved in the series.

He said at the time: “We had immediately people call up and say, ‘I want to buy a team’, including people like Lewis Hamilton.

“Why? Because they saw what had happened in Formula 1, and they want to follow.”

Hamilton has been a long-time fan of MotoGP, and has business interests in multiple areas outside Formula 1 already, including Almave, the non-alcoholic blue agave spirit, the Denver Broncos NFL franchise and more.

He said of Liberty’s takeover last April: “I think Liberty have done an amazing job with Formula 1, obviously the value of the thing [rising] so I think they can do a great job with MotoGP.

“It’s exciting because I love MotoGP. It would be epic if we can have them on the same weekend.”

Even though he admitted it might be an “impossible” prospect, he added: “Maybe I could do a race in MotoGP and race a Formula 1 car on the same weekend – that would be really cool!”

