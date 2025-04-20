Lewis Hamilton needs a ‘brain transplant’ with Ferrari ‘bosses not happy’

Saying he needs a “brain transplant” to excel in the Ferrari SF-25, Lewis Hamilton revealed that the Ferrari “bosses are not happy” with his performances.

And that is a feeling which the seven-time World Champion shares, as he gave an honest, and concerning update as his mixed start to Ferrari life continued in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying.

Ferrari ‘bosses not happy’ with Lewis Hamilton

Despite the high of Sprint victory from pole in China, overall it has been a low-key start to Ferrari life for Hamilton after his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

He is yet to finish a grand prix ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, and the recent return of alarming qualifying struggles has increased the pressure, triggering flashbacks to his downbeat responses at times to qualifying defeats against George Russell last season in his final year with Mercedes.

Hamilton has made it known that his new F1 challenger, the Ferrari SF-25, still feels “alien” to him, and while he made Q3 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he lapped over half a second slower than Leclerc.

And when asked after qualifying what he needs in order to gel with the SF-25, Hamilton simply replied: “A brain transplant.”

The responses got more concerning still, when Hamilton hinted that patience is wearing thin with the Ferrari higher-ups over his performances with the team so far.

Despite the wait continuing to finish a grand prix ahead of Leclerc, and the relapse in qualifying form, Hamilton is only seven points behind Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship.

“It’s not the end of the world, but there’s tonnes of time just sitting there that I’m not extracting,” he said.

“Losing two-tenths just in the last sector, three tenths in the first sector, a tenth in the middle sector. It’s just not good enough.

“But I am working really, really hard at it. It’s not coming easy at all.

“I’ve just got to keep on taking a deep breath. I know that the fans aren’t happy. I’m sure the team are not happy. I know the bosses are not happy. And I’m not happy with my results.

“But all I can continue to do is continue to try believe in myself, stay positive and keep working at it. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Hamilton will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from P7, with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda for company on the fourth row.

