Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg summoned after Austria qualifying incidents

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg were both summoned to the stewards for different incidents during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is under investigation for an alleged unsafe release, after pit equipment at Mercedes was knocked while the seven-time World Champion was leaving his garage, while Hulkenberg is under investigation for alleged failure to follow the race director’s instructions in the pit lane.

Hulkenberg appeared to make his way into the fast lane of the pit lane on two separate occasions in contravention of the pre-agreed instructions, with Alex Albon and then Sergio Perez being forced to wait for the Haas driver to make his way out of the garage.

As for Hamilton, while an apparent accident, he left the garage with equipment being knocked – though nobody appeared to be hurt in the process as he left for the track at the Red Bull Ring.

Hulkenberg was required to report to the stewards for two separate alleged infringements, on Albon and Perez respectively, having already received a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for forcing Fernando Alonso off track in the earlier Sprint session on Saturday.

Hamilton qualified his Mercedes fifth for the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Hulkenberg having made it through to Q3 for Haas and putting his car ninth on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen took a dominant pole position for Red Bull, going four tenths clear of anyone else to take P1 ahead of Lando Norris, with Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell set to line up third.

