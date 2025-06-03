Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, says Lewis Hamilton is in “a very dark situation” at Ferrari after a miserable Spanish Grand Prix.

And he has admitted that he finds it “hard to watch” his former Mercedes team-mate struggling so badly in F1 2025.

Nico Rosberg: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles ‘hard to watch’

Despite outqualifying team-mate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season, Hamilton suffered a torrid race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

The seven-time World Champion was instructed to swap positions with Leclerc in the early stages of the race as he struggled for pace across the first stint.

Leclerc eventually claimed his and Ferrari’s third podium finish of the season by clinching third place behind the lead McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Hamilton, meanwhile, was forced to settle for a distant sixth having been passed by Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber in the closing laps.

The 40-year-old trailed Leclerc by more than 12 seconds at the point the Safety Car was deployed for Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s stricken Mercedes on Lap 55 of 66, bunching the field together ahead of the sprint to the finish.

Appearing in Spain in his capacity as a Sky F1 pundit, Rosberg, who defeated Hamilton to lift the World Championship nine years ago, admitted that he has grave concerns for his team-mate after a “shockingly bad” race.

He said: “It’s hard to watch.”

“Sunday was a horrible day for him because he was just slow out there, which is very unusual.

“Yes, sometimes he’s off in qualifying, but in races he’s usually really awesome and the race was shockingly bad.

“He doesn’t have answers either.

“Was there damage on the floor? These floors are so sensitive and there can always be a bit there and you lose a lot of time.

“When you don’t have any answers, it’s really tough as a driver. Then you see your team-mate race their way to third place on the podium.

“In light of the whole season he’s had so far, it’s a very dark situation.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the chequered flag, Hamilton described the balance of his Ferrari SF-25 as “the worst” he has ever felt in a racing car.

He said: “I have no idea why it was so bad. Worst race I’ve experienced, balance-wise.”

That comment came after Hamilton was heard expressing his concerns to race engineer Riccardo Adami after the chequered flag in Barcelona.

Informed of his finishing position over team radio, Hamilton replied: “Unbelievable, guys. There’s something wrong with this car, mate. It’s the worst it’s ever been.”

Hamilton, who has finished no higher than fourth on a Sunday so far this season, later hinted that the issue is “probably just me.”

He said: “It was just not a great day.

“Strategy was good, team did a great job. What do you want me to say?

“I just had a really bad day and I’ve got nothing to say.

“It was a difficult day. There’s nothing else to add to it, it was terrible.

“There’s no point explaining it. It’s not your fault, I just don’t know what else to say.”

Put him that Ferrari could find answers to his Spanish Grand Prix woes, he added: “I’m sure they won’t.

“It’s probably just me.”

