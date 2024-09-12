Lewis Hamilton made reference to his McLaren and Mercedes success when playing down the suggestion of disappointment after Adrian Newey picked Aston Martin over Ferrari.

After months of speculation over what could be next for F1 design guru Adrian Newey – as he prepares for his full Red Bull departure – that question has been answered with Newey to join Aston Martin in a long-term deal from F1 2025 as Managing Technical Partner, a deal which will also see him become a team shareholder.

Lewis Hamilton highlights title success without Adrian Newey

Ferrari had been a consideration for Newey, the team which seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton joins for F1 2025, who spoke previously of his desire to work alongside him.

Asked after Newey’s Red Bull exit was announced how much he would like to work with him at Ferrari, Hamilton said: “Very much.

“Adrian’s got such a great history, track record and has just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has and I think he would be an amazing addition.

“I think they’ve already got a great team. They’re already making huge progress, strides forwards. Their car is quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.

“If I was to do a list of people that I’d love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.”

However, Hamilton missing out on that chance to work with Newey has not set him back in his Ferrari project. After all, Hamilton tasted title success with McLaren and Mercedes without Newey being there.

Asked ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix whether any part of him is disappointed that Newey will not join him at Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “Honestly, no.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari move analysed

“I feel like whilst I mentioned before that it would be an honour to work with Adrian, I’ve been privileged to work with two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian, for example.

“And I think probably any team would have been happy to have had him, but at the end of the day, he had to do what’s best for him.

“It doesn’t change anything for me or my goal or my focus with the next move. So I still believe 100 per cent that there’s lots that we can do.”

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, who subsequently agreed a multi-year deal with Williams.

