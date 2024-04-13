Six-time race winner Ralf Schumacher sees a total loss of belief in Mercedes as the catalyst for Lewis Hamilton “running away” to Ferrari.

Hamilton put pen to paper on a new multi-year Mercedes contract just last summer, but ahead of the F1 2024 campaign, the bombshell dropped that he had activated a release clause in order to race with Ferrari from 2025.

Lewis Hamilton ‘no longer believes’ in Mercedes

That leaves one final season with Mercedes for Hamilton to negotiate, which so far has been tough going as both driver and team are still waiting for a first podium four rounds into the campaign.

Hamilton has been on quite the emotional rollercoaster throughout, often going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows across the course of the same race weekend, with Schumacher arguing that the seven-time World Champion no longer trusts that Mercedes can hit their former heights again.

“[Hamilton has] run away for 2025 because he no longer believes in the team,” Schumacher told Sky Germany.

“Mercedes has a problem at the moment. It’s a catastrophe what they’re doing at the moment.”

Hamilton has though continuously reiterated his commitment to Mercedes for the rest of their partnership, even though he must soon cast an eye to how his Ferrari transition will begin to take shape.

As per German publication Motorsport-Total.com, he said: “I think it will start with a conversation with Toto because I don’t know how to navigate that.

“I don’t think I was at Mercedes until December [2012], when the first seat fitting was made after the season. I’m not sure how I’m going to do it this time.

“Right now, I want to finish on a high. All my energy is going into that.

“Of course I’m looking forward to the future, but we’re currently in a difficult situation – and that’s my challenge.

“That’s where all my energy is going: to find out how we can get back to the top.

“How can I work with the boys? Can I give better debriefs? Can I give better direction?

“I’m a competitive guy first and foremost, so I want to win. Thinking about next year doesn’t help me with that.”

Mercedes go into the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix P4 in the Constructors’ Championship, only a point ahead of Aston Martin.

Hamilton’s points tally of 10 meanwhile has him P9 in the Drivers’ standings.

