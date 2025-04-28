Sky F1 duo David Croft and Martin Brundle look set to reprise their commentary roles as part of the F1 movie landing this summer.

And Croft revealed that it was seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton – a producer behind the film – who put them forward as an essential.

Lewis Hamilton nominates David Croft and Martin Brundle as voices of F1 film

F1 – starring the likes of Brad Pitt and Damson Idris – is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros internationally on June 25, and in the United States and Canada on June 27, and is unique for the fact that filming has taken place within the real-life Formula 1 action.

That means the F1 drivers themselves are expected to appear in the film, and it would appear the same is true for the commentators.

Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft commonly joins forces with co-commentator, analyst and pundit Martin Brundle on a race weekend, and Croft revealed that Hamilton nominated he and Brundle as a must to provide commentary for the upcoming movie.

And Croft – in an interview with The Times – opened up on the work he and Brundle have been doing in that regard.

“He [Hamilton] said, ‘If you want to make it authentic commentary, you need Martin and Crofty’. I really appreciated that,” said Croft.

“Martin and I, we’ve done five or six sessions, including filming in a commentary box. Hopefully it sounds as authentic as a normal commentary because they did allow Martin and I to veer off script and call it how we’d call it, which is great.

“He’s [Brundle] the expert, he’s the analyst, he’s the man that’s gone and driven cars and raced in these cars, and I’m the broadcaster, the journalist, who’s not afraid to go, right, ‘what do you mean by that?’”

F1 film producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently joked that Hamilton’s input often added a few more dollars to the film’s budget, but it was influence from Hamilton which was valued highly.

Speaking at a meeting of Liberty Media investors in November, Bruckheimer said: “Lewis Hamilton is our partner in this, and he saw part of the movie yesterday. And he gave us a critique of how the drivers actually do various things.

“Lewis could hear with his ear we were in the wrong gear.

“The level of specifics that he gave us – like in Silverstone in Turn 3, you’re in second gear, and he could hear with his ear we were in third gear. So it’s that kind of thing that he’s bringing to the movie.

“Everything that he has brought to this movie, I can’t even express our thanks to him and all the folks from F1 who made this all possible.

“The authenticity that he brings, and we just can’t imagine what goes into what a driver does, and what the sport brings to an audience, and he gives it to us.

“Sometimes we don’t like to hear some of the things he says, because it costs us more money to fix things! But we’re all in, we want to make it great, and he’s certainly helping us.”

