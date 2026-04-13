Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine expressed caution on the notion that Lewis Hamilton has returned to form in F1 2026.

Hamilton ended his wait for a Ferrari podium at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, a venue at which he is a record six-time winner. However, Irvine suggests Charles Leclerc “outclassed” his teammate, prompting the Irishman to hold his horses on declaring that Hamilton is back.

Lewis Hamilton return to form questioned after China podium

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Hamilton went into F1 2026 with a refreshed mentality following a challenging first season in Ferrari red.

The Scuderia has been present on every podium this year; Leclerc was third at the Australian and Japanese GPs, while Hamilton scored his first Ferrari podium at the Chinese GP.

Irvine, a winner of four grands prix with Ferrari, was asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport whether he believes Hamilton has found his form again.

“I wouldn’t take that for granted,” said Irvine.

“In China, he finished on the podium for the first time with Ferrari, but that’s his circuit.

“In Japan, however, he was outclassed by Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend.”

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

How Lewis Hamilton is shaping Ferrari SF-26 development behind the scenes

Hamilton questions Ferrari after mysterious power loss costs him Suzuka podium

There is no doubt that Ferrari, as a collective, is in a stronger place at the start of Formula 1’s new era.

While Mercedes has won all three grands prix thus far, Ferrari has applied pressure, and the F1 2026 development war is expected to be fierce.

Irvine was asked whether he believes Ferrari could challenge for title glory this year.

Ferrari’s 2008 Constructors’ Championship win remains its most recent example.

“It’s always very difficult for the Scuderia,” said Irvine. “The problem is the distance from the heart of the F1 world, which is the UK.

“Compared to last year, though, I think they can secure at least one victory.”

Time will tell whether Lewis Hamilton is back

Irvine raises a valid point by highlighting Shanghai as Hamilton’s track; he won the Chinese GP Sprint race in 2025, one of few highlights in his first Ferrari season.

It is also true that Leclerc had the measure of Hamilton at Suzuka.

But one could go back to the season opener in Melbourne, where Hamilton hounded Leclerc to the chequered flag, as an example of the seven-time World Champion looking impressive outside of Shanghai.

Hamilton felt that he proved in China that he can still compete at the front. It is simply a case of time will tell in F1 2026 how true that is.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lewis Hamilton fires back at critics after emotional Ferrari podium