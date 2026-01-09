Having told his critics that they are “not even on my level”, Lewis Hamilton is “basically right” according to Ralf Schumacher.

Among those criticising the seven-time World Champion at times in a disappointing first season with Ferrari was Schumacher. But while he does not challenge Hamilton’s statement, he advised that “a little more self-reflection” would be to his benefit.

Lewis Hamilton receives advice after message to critics

Hamilton failed to score a podium in his first season with Ferrari in 2025. After all the hype as Formula 1’s most successful driver and team combined, it has left Hamilton facing a critical F1 2026 to truly ignite this partnership.

Ending last year 86 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc, the likes of Nico Rosberg – Hamilton’s former teammate – suggested that a “little scratch” had been inflicted upon Hamilton’s legacy by his Ferrari struggles.

Schumacher, meanwhile, had suggested that Hamilton “needs to let go” for the good of Ferrari in F1 2026.

When Hamilton was informed, by PlanetF1.com and other media outlets, of such opinions, and asked for his response, his stance was clear.

“I won’t say anything to them,” he asserted.

“None of them have done what I’ve done. They’re not even on my level.”

Schumacher was not arguing that claim when he addressed the comments with Sport1.

Yet he advised Hamilton that taking a longer, harder look at himself could do no harm.

“I find his statement interesting that only people who have never been as successful as him criticise him,” said Schumacher.

“Basically, he’s right – but a little more self-reflection would still do him good.”

Asked if he, like Rosberg, believes that Hamilton’s underwhelming first season with Ferrari impacted the F1 icon’s legacy, Schumacher said it was a case of yes and no.

“Expectations were huge. I received a lot of criticism when I said he wouldn’t be competing for the World Championship and would need time to keep up with Leclerc. That’s exactly how it turned out,” Schumacher added.

F1 2026 offers a shot at redemption for Hamilton and Ferrari, after a disappointing 2025 all round.

The ground-effect era in which Hamilton struggled to thrive is over, with smaller, lighter cars set to hit the grid for 2026.

Those cars will feature active aerodynamics on both wings, and be powered by new 50/50 electric and biofuel engines.

Hamilton and Ferrari will hope that this new formula better showcases Hamilton’s skills, but Schumacher has his concerns.

“The car is becoming more nervous. Leclerc can handle it, Hamilton needs stability at the rear,” he suggested.

The first track action of F1 2026 is fast approaching. The teams will head to Barcelona for a closed-doors test, taking place from 26-30 January.

Two further, public tests will take place in Bahrain come February ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

Ferrari will unveil its F1 2026 car – currently codenamed ‘Project 678’ – on 23 January.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

