Juan Pablo Montoya senses a Lewis Hamilton title challenge with Ferrari, but for such success to happen, urges Ferrari to “build a car around” the seven-time World Champion.

Hamilton has achieved record-breaking success as a Mercedes driver, winning six of his record-equalling seven World titles with the Silver Arrows since joining in 2013. But, he has only six race weekends remaining as a Mercedes driver before heading off to Ferrari.

Hamilton’s blockbuster Ferrari move was announced ahead of the F1 2024 campaign, as the Brit looks to return to the title picture as he continues to chase that record eighth crown.

And Montoya believes Hamilton can become a title-challenging force at Ferrari.

“I think we’ll see the Lewis of old,” Montoya predicted to Gambling Zone.

“He’s going to be out with a revenge to prove everybody wrong and show everybody they were wrong about him.

“I think if everything lines up, I think Lewis can be a huge threat for a championship.”

Ferrari has not tasted title success since their 2008 Constructors’ Championship triumph, while Kimi Raikkonen was their last Drivers’ Champion in 2007. But, if they want to end the drought with Hamilton, then Montoya says Hamilton must be the one driving development of the car.

Hamilton will have Charles Leclerc as his team-mate, Leclerc a graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy who has raced for the Scuderia since 2019.

“If Ferrari really wants to succeed, they really need to listen to what Lewis needs and build a car around him that Lewis wants,” said Montoya.

And in a positive note for Hamilton, Leclerc has expressed his belief that an F1 2025 title challenge is possible for Ferrari, with better to come from F1 2026 and beyond when the new chassis and power unit regulations arrive.

“Yes. It is. That will be the headline!” Leclerc replied when asked by The Race and ESPN if it is realistic for Ferrari to challenge for the F1 2025 title.

“Obviously it is a constant process that keeps evolving and the goal is to always make it better.

“So I would say that ’25 will be good, ’26 will be better and ’27 will be even better and we optimise everything. But it’s all relative.

“There is not one team that is getting worse from one year to the other. It’s how much of a step forward the others have done.

“But on our side I have zero doubts that we will make a step forward next year and another one the year after.”

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, Sainz having since agreed a multi-year deal with Williams.

