Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement already found with ‘ready-made’ F1 star?

When Lewis Hamilton does decide to hang up his racing helmet, Ferrari has a successor ready to go according to Johnny Herbert.

Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in F1 2025, having signed a three-year deal with the Scuderia during the winter break following last season’s championship.

Johnny Herbert: Oliver Bearman a ‘good replacement’ for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton turns 40 in January, with the British driver much closer to the end of his F1 career than the start. All set for at least three seasons racing for the Maranello-based squad, Hamilton will thus be almost 43 years old by the time his new contract comes to an end.

When the time comes that Hamilton either moves on from Ferrari, or fully retires, the Italian squad has a worthy successor already waiting in the wings – according to FIA steward Johnny Herbert.

The former F1 driver was speaking to Vision4Sport, and outlined how he believes Haas rookie Oliver Bearman is already showing signs of being ready to race at the top level.

Bearman impressed during his F1 debut earlier this season, standing in for the ill Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia and scoring seventh place, and has since driven for Haas in Azerbaijan and Brazil in place of Kevin Magnussen – respectively because the Danish driver was suspended, and then ill.

Bearman showed speed in Brazil but spent his race day in toil as he was involved in several incidents and accidents, including running into the back of Williams’ Franco Colapinto, and spinning off on several occasions.

Signed to race alongside Esteban Ocon at Haas next season, Bearman will thus have his first full-time season in F1, and Herbert reckons his continuing ties with Ferrari will lead to a seamless transition into Hamilton’s seat once the seven-time F1 World Champion departs.

“For me, the thing that proved what [Bearman] could achieve was in Brazil, a circuit he had never been to before,” Herbert said.

“It is a tricky circuit and he was pretty much on top of it. He went top of the leaderboard on the first free practice on Friday and, in two laps, was on top of the board.

“He seems to be able to adapt and show speed. That is a really good sign for next year, which is going to be important for him at Haas to try and dominate Ocon.

“That is exciting as it’s another Brit and, potentially down the line with the relationship he has got with Ferrari, who knows? He could be joining Ferrari at the end of Lewis’s time there – whenever that may be.

“So, there is a good replacement already there and Ferrari are very aware that he is someone they want to give a chance to when the opportunity arises.”

But Herbert doesn’t believe the moment Hamilton will move on is coming up any time soon, tipping the British driver to “have what it takes” to cope with the challenge posed by teammate Charles Leclerc and in adapting to life in the very different team culture at Ferrari.

“Lewis will be looking to fly out of the blocks as quickly and as positively as he can. Has he still got what it takes? I think he has,” he said.

“For Lewis, it will be something fresh. His relationship with Fred Vasseur [Ferrari team boss] will be positive and benefit the team. He really respects him.

“Then there is Charles to deal with at the same time which will really motivate him. It is all about motivation for the driver.

“It should be a really good start for Ferrari because of the position they are in at the moment.

“They’ve got to tweak a couple of things to ensure overall consistency but the car has got the pace to win races as Charles has proven.”

