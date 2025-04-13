Down on pace in qualifying in Bahrain, Karun Chandhok says it was like watching Lewis Hamilton “wear the Mercedes uniform” again in a repeat of last year’s qualifying woes.

Last season, his last year with Mercedes, Hamilton lost his qualifying head-to-head against George Russell. It was only his second qualifying defeat in his 18 years on the F1 grid.

What is going wrong for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

The Briton said at the time: “Who knows? I’m definitely not fast anymore.”

It was a shocking admission from the driver who holds the record for the most pole positions ever in Formula 1, 104.

But swapping silver for red, many pundits believed the seven-time World Champion would be revitalised even if he was making the move at age 40.

A pole position in Sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix gave credence to that, Hamilton following that up with a lights-to-flag victory to earn Ferrari a maiden Sprint win.

However, in qualifying for the Grands Prix, he trails his team-mate Charles Leclerc 3-1 and finished a concerning six-tenths down on the Monegasque driver in Bahrain on Saturday.

But Hamilton blamed his Japanese GP deficit to his team-mate on an undisclosed part that wasn’t performing as it should, in Bahrain he admitted this one was on him.

He told media, including PlanetF1: “I’m just not doing a good enough job on my side so I’ve just got to keep improving. It’s definitely not a good feeling, for sure.”

Quizzed on what he could do to improve his pace, he replied: “I really don’t know. I don’t have a lot of answers for you guys, I just wasn’t quick today.”

Speaking to DAZN, he added: “Saturdays are the worst days for me. At the moment I don’t feel hopeful but I’ll try to figure out some way of getting a little further up. But at the moment just failing the team.

“The car has improved [with the upgrades], it’s just my driving.”

Hamilton’s despondent rang out loud for Chandhok, who says it sounds all too familiar.

“I heard his comments today and he sounded completely like he was on the floor,” the former F1 driver told Sky F1.

“If I closed my eyes, it was like watching him wear the Mercedes uniform last year.

“Didn’t it just sound like him last year? How many times last year did we hear him say, ‘I can’t qualify.’

“I just closed my eyes and thought, ‘Is he in a Mercedes race-suit again?’ It just felt like last year again. I don’t know what’s happened.”

Asked whether age given Hamilton is now 40 has played a part in the Briton’s one-lap pace, Chandhok replied: “With age, the thing that you lose is the ultimate speed in qualifying, but six-tenths to Leclerc, it was a lot.”

Hamilton is hoping to bounce back in Sunday’s 53-lap Bahrain Grand Prix, at least work his way into the top five.

Asked about his prospects, he replied: “Hopefully top five. I’ll try to see if I can get into the top five, we’ll see.’

