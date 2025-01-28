Fielding arguably the most-anticipated line-up of 2025, Ferrari’s Tifosi haven’t been this excited about a Formula 1 season “since Michael” Schumacher.

Ferrari have a new driver pairing for the F1 2025 championship, the team having signed seven-time World Champion Hamilton as Leclerc’s new team-mate.

The Lewis Hamilton hype is real…

Although Hamilton had been linked to Ferrari in the past, the timing of either his renewals or those for Ferrari’s lead drivers, such as Sebastian Vettel, put paid to that.

So much so that when Vettel re-signed in 2017, Hamilton believed that was it, the dream was over.

But years later he is officially a Ferrari driver after signing a multi-year contract that’s been widely billed as one final throw of the dice as he chases his elusive eighth World title.

Last week marked his first week as a Ferrari driver and included photoshoots, a visit to the team’s Maranello headquarters – and more photos – before he put in his first laps in a Ferrari F1 car – and more photos.

More than 1,000 Tifosi gathered at the two vantage points at the team’s Fiorano circuit to watch Hamilton’s first lap, hundreds more than the turnout for Michael Schumacher’s debut back in late 1995.

The hype is real, but so too is the expectation.

Entering the 1644 era 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Dqfxb52iAH — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 27, 2025

Ferrari posted a video of Hamilton and Leclerc on social media on Monday, captioned: “Entering the 1644 era”.

And it’s an era that the fans, Ferrari’s Tifosi, are buying in to.

“I haven’t been this excited for a season in a long time,” one wrote on social media while another clarified: “Haven’t been this excited for an F1 season since Michael.”

“Omg I lost my breath for a second,” said another.

But the big question on everyone’s’ lips, can Ferrari win a first World title since 2007 with Hamilton, or even Leclerc?

“Surely this team should win everything!,” said one Ferrari fan with another predicting: “The team will be unstoppable this coming season.”

In the midst of Ferrari’s social media gift, the team also revealed Leclerc’s helmet for the new season.

Drawn from the colours of the Monaco flag, the new design is almost entirely in red on the top save a strip over the top to represent his country’s flag.

Replying to Leclerc’s lid reveal, Hamilton commented on Instagram: “Clean.”

As for Hamilton’s design, he showed off a ‘Modena yellow’ lid during his first week with Ferrari but has not confirmed if that’s the design he’ll stick with for the season.

