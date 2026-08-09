Lewis Hamilton, his Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem are among the names to feature in the latest F1 news headlines.

Hamilton was subject to some bizarre criticism from Otmar Szafnauer. Meanwhile, Vasseur has responded to a customer engine proposal put out there by the FIA president. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton ‘ridiculous clothing’ claim from Szafnauer

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Hamilton shows up for a race weekend once the photographers are there to snap his “ridiculous” outfits, was the rather odd comment made by Szafnauer, the former Aston Martin and Alpine team boss.

It formed part of a controversial comparison between Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton ‘ridiculous clothing’ triggers bizarre Szafnauer claim

Fred Vasseur dissects FIA engine proposal

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently advocated for an FIA-selected engine which would be supplied to the current F1 customer teams.

Ferrari team principal Vasseur has “performance” concerns over that idea.

Read more – Fred Vasseur responds to bold FIA president engine proposal

Mattia Binotto addresses Carlos Sainz to Audi rumours

Former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto, who now heads the Audi F1 project, had his say on rumours linking Carlos Sainz with an Audi move.

It is a rumour which Binotto finds “obvious” to create.

Read more – Mattia Binotto responds to Carlos Sainz Audi F1 rumours

Jacques Villeneuve tells all on Williams ‘little tricks’

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has offered a fascinating insight into the “little tricks” which Williams put on the car at his request.

A one-paddle gearbox is among the quirks.

Read more – Jacques Villeneuve spills the beans on Williams ‘little tricks’ of yesteryear

F1 2026 mid-season driver rankings are in

PlanetF1’s official 2026 mid-season driver ratings make for some surprise results.

Arvid Lindblad better than Charles Leclerc?!

Read more – F1 2026 mid-season driver power rankings

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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