The Austrian Grand Prix weekend was a decisive one for Scuderia Ferrari, while Liam Lawson’s points total doesn’t yet have Red Bull sweating.

We have all this and more in our F1 news round-up for Tuesday, July 1.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton walks back Ferrari strategy criticism

Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami clashed over the best strategy route in Austria.

But, having made it clear that he wanted to do a one-stop strategy against Ferrari’s wishes, Hamilton later came to accept that Ferrari most likely got the call right as the team won out in that strategy stand-off.

F1 news: Ferrari pinpoint an SF-25 breakthrough

Ferrari deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio confirmed that a “step forward” has been achieved with the SF-25 in Austria.

The confirmation that a new floor brought to Austria “delivered what it was supposed to deliver” will be music to the ears of Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, though while the Scuderia are set on finding further performance in the SF-25, d’Ambrosio noted that this must be balanced with their F1 2026 efforts.

F1 news: Untelevised incident between Hamilton and Alonso discovered

Untelevised footage has emerged of Fernando Alonso running off the track when Lewis Hamilton was a “little bit late” with his move to overtake the Spaniard at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Alonso recorded his third top ten result of the F1 2025 championship with a seventh-place finish at the Red Bull Ring.

F1 news: Helmut Marko’s latest Yuki Tsunoda update

Helmut Marko “absolutely” stands by the decision to drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda, despite the Racing Bulls driver surging ahead of Tsunoda in the standings.

Although Lawson was Red Bull’s first choice to partner Max Verstappen in the F1 2025 season, the New Zealander struggled in the second RB21 and, as his head dropped, the team made the call to send him back to Racing Bulls and promote Tsunoda.

